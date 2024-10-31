Breaking: Braves trade Jorge Soler to the Angels in first notable move of MLB offseason
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Sharks' Macklin Celebrini returns to team activities as he works his way back from injury

The San Jose Sharks announced rookie Macklin Celebrini will return to team activities nearly three weeks after he was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury
St. Louis Blues left wing Jake Neighbours, left, chases after San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

AP

AP

St. Louis Blues left wing Jake Neighbours, left, chases after San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (AP)
1 minute ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks announced rookie Macklin Celebrini will return to team activities on Thursday, nearly three weeks after he was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Celebrini, the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft in June, had made an impressive debut by recording a goal and an assist in an overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues. Two days later, the 18-year-old was out.

In a statement, the team said he has made positive progress over the past several weeks. Coach Ryan Warsofsky said Celebrini is week to week.

“We will continue to monitor his progress, but no date has yet been set for his return to game action,” the statement said.

According to Sportradar, Celebrini became the youngest player in NHL history to record two points in the first period of his debut, accomplishing the feat at 18 years and 119 days. Shane Doan held the previous record of 18 years and 362 days, when he posted two points for Winnipeg against Dallas in 1995.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini skates on the ice after his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Oilers star Connor McDavid is expected to miss 2-3 weeks with an ankle injury
Placeholder Image

AP

Nashville forward Steven Stamkos returns to Tampa Bay with his new team
Placeholder Image

AP

Rangers sign Alexis Lafrenière to 7-year contract extension
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz

Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic to miss Friday game versus Hornets
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

A promising schizophrenia drug showed mixed results. What does that mean for patients?6m ago
Kamala Harris says Trump's comment on women 'is offensive to everybody'9m ago
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes among those trying to land WNBA team for Kansas City in 2028...13m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

The deep-red county that shows how early voting has transformed in Georgia
For Zell Miller and his college, a full-circle moment eight decades later
Feel like Atlanta’s October has been exceptionally dry? You’d be right