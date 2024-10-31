Sharks' Macklin Celebrini returns to team activities as he works his way back from injury

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks announced rookie Macklin Celebrini will return to team activities on Thursday, nearly three weeks after he was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Celebrini, the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft in June, had made an impressive debut by recording a goal and an assist in an overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues. Two days later, the 18-year-old was out.

In a statement, the team said he has made positive progress over the past several weeks. Coach Ryan Warsofsky said Celebrini is week to week.