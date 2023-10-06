BreakingNews
BREAKING: No charges will be filed in shooting of training center protester

Shares in troubled British lender Metro Bank bounce back by a third as asset sale speculation swirls

Shares in the troubled British lender Metro Bank have bounced back by a third on reports that it has been sounding out bigger rivals to buy a chunk of its assets

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
X

LONDON (AP) — Shares in the troubled British lender Metro Bank bounced back by a third on Friday on reports that it has been sounding out bigger rivals to buy a chunk of its assets.

Sky News reported that advisers to the bank have contacted Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest Group among others. That helped the company's share price rally by 30% to 48.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange, in the process recouping the previous day's losses when the bank acknowledged the need to raise new capital.

Metro Bank, which some analysts say may need to raise around 600 million pounds ($730 million) in capital to help it refinance debts, said it was looking at a range of options, including asset sales and the issuance of new shares. But it stressed that “no decision has been made on whether to proceed with any of these options."

Analysts are cautious about its ability to raise the money.

Gary Greenwood, an equity research analyst for Shore Capital Markets, suggested that the business could struggle to find backers for a potential fundraising exercise.

“Metro Bank has been struggling for a number of years to establish itself as a profitable and self-sustaining bank," he said. "Supporting a further capital raise for this struggling bank would be akin to throwing good money after bad, in our view, as it has already had enough time and opportunity to sort itself out and has been unable to do so.”

Metro Bank has 76 branches in Britain, which it terms as “stores.” It is one of the country's top 10 banks with around 2.7 million customers.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Georgia will be first state with medical marijuana in pharmacies2h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Little B’s prison release places focus on Ga’s juvenile justice policies
3h ago

Former Atlanta police officer pleads not guilty in task force killing
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

THE JOLT
Georgia lawmakers probe Fulton Jail, but troubles loom statewide
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

THE JOLT
Georgia lawmakers probe Fulton Jail, but troubles loom statewide
3h ago

Rise in RSV, virus that sickens babies, fills Atlanta hospital beds
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

3 bears are captured after sneaking into a tatami factory as northern Japan faces a...
7m ago
Pennsylvania's Democratic governor, a rising political star, crosses partisan school...
7m ago
Turkish warplanes hit Kurdish militia targets in northern Syria after US downed Turkish...
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

FOLLOW THE BRAVES
What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
20h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Sci-Fi Festival, fall fun and more
17h ago
Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top