Breaking: LIVE: Trump to speak on final night of Republican National Convention
Nation & World News

Shannen Doherty finalized divorce hours before death

Shannen Doherty finalized her split with husband, Kurt Iswarienko, just hours before her death at age 53
Updated 55 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shannen Doherty finalized her split with husband, Kurt Iswarienko, just hours before her death at age 53, and she was granted a rare posthumous divorce two days later.

Doherty, the star of "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed," died Saturday after years with breast cancer, her publicist said.

Los Angeles County court documents showed that Doherty and her lawyer Laura Wasser, who handled the divorces of Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, Ariana Grande and many others, worked to finish the details of hers before she died.

In a stipulated agreement with Iswarienko filed Friday, Doherty got to keep the couple's Malibu, California, home, a Salvador Dali painting, several cars and all earnings from her acting.

A judge signed off on the agreement and declared the couple divorced on Monday.

Doherty had no children, and it is not yet clear to whom her assets will go.

Iswarienko, a photographer, was her third husband and longest marriage. The two wed in 2011, and she filed for divorce last year.

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2012, file photo, Shannen Doherty participates in a panel for the television show "Shannen Says" on WE tv during the AMC Networks portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. Doherty, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, has died, Saturday, July 13, 2024. She was 53. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Shannen Doherty attends the G-Star Fall 2010 collection, in New York, on Feb. 16, 2010. Doherty, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, has died, Saturday, July 13, 2024. She was 53. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, file)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Shannen Doherty participates in Fox's "BH90210" panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Aug. 7, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Doherty, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, has died, Saturday, July 13, 2024. She was 53. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

FILE - Actress Shannen Doherty attends the 2014 Webby Awards on Monday, May 19, 2014, in New York. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star whose life and career were roiled by tabloid stories, Shannen Doherty has died at 53. Doherty's publicist said the actor died Saturday following years with breast cancer. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Andy Kropa /Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Andy Kropa /Invision/AP

FILE - Gabrielle Carteris, from left, Brian Austin Green, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling participate in Fox's "BH90210" panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Aug. 7, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Shannen Doherty, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star, has died, Saturday, July 13, 2024. She was 53. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2010 file photo, actress Shannen Doherty attends the G-Star Fall 2010 collection, in New York. The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star whose life and career were roiled by tabloid stories, Shannen Doherty has died at 53. Doherty's publicist said the actor died Saturday following years with breast cancer. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, file)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Lou Dobbs, conservative commentator and original CNN anchor, dies at 7825m ago

Credit: custom

Atlanta physician joining USA Gymnastics Men’s Team at 2024 Summer Olympics

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

MARTA: Mayor considers 10-year fix for Five Points

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
40m ago

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Comedian Bob Newhart, deadpan master of sitcoms and telephone monologues, dies at 94
40m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

World Cup looming, Mercedes-Benz Stadium invests millions in new tech
The Latest

Credit: AP

106 rare crocodile eggs are found in Cambodia, the biggest such discovery in 20 years
6m ago
2 Amur tiger cubs have their first public outing at Germany's Cologne Zoo
7m ago
2024 Election Latest: Obama, Pelosi and other top Democrats express concerns over Biden's...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Photo of Fani Willis found on Trump shooter’s cellphone
Final night of the Republican Convention: How to watch or livestream
Atlanta on clock to host MLB All-Star game - again