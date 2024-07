Shannen Doherty finalized divorce hours before death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shannen Doherty finalized her split with husband, Kurt Iswarienko, just hours before her death at age 53, and she was granted a rare posthumous divorce two days later.

Doherty, the star of "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed," died Saturday after years with breast cancer, her publicist said.

Los Angeles County court documents showed that Doherty and her lawyer Laura Wasser, who handled the divorces of Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, Ariana Grande and many others, worked to finish the details of hers before she died.