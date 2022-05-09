Shanghai tightens lockdown despite falling COVID cases

Shanghai originally ordered mass testing along with a limited lockdown, but extended that as case numbers rose. Thousands of residents have been forced into centralized quarantine centers for showing a positive test result or merely having been in contact with an infected person.

Two Shanghai residents reached through social media said they'd had no prior notice of the new restrictions, which they were told could last for up to a week.

“We're unprepared," said Zhang Chen, a researcher with a technology company. “I packed my luggage thinking it would be my turn next" to be taken to a quarantine facility.

“I don't know what will happen in May, but after the lockdown, I think I'll need psychological help," Zhang said.

A marketing professional in the western Pudong district said quality of life has been declining even as living expenses continue to rise under lockdown.

“Every time, they say lockdown will be eased after a few days, but there seems to be no end," said the woman, who asked that she be identified only by her surname, Lu, to avoid repercussions from authorities who have cracked down heavily on dissent.

“All aspects of work are affected. I don’t know when it will be time for the lockdown to come to an end," Lu said.

In Beijing, authorities closed down the largest city district, with residents told to stay home and stores closed. Beijing has ordered daily testing of all residents, closed parks and other leisure venues and limited restaurants to takeout business only.

The usually bustling Sanlitun area crammed with restaurants, boutiques and an Apple store was all but deserted. Despite that, retiree Yang Xiaochang said Beijing appeared to be far better prepared to weather the surge than its southern cousin.

“Even though at the beginning there were some panic buying … Beijing will not be like that," Yang said, referring to Shanghai.

Still, companies and investors worry the ruling Communist Party’s “zero-COVID” strategy that closed most businesses in Shanghai and other industrial centers is disrupting global trade and activity in autos, electronics and other industries.

China's export growth tumbled in April as global demand weakened, adding to pressure on the world's second-largest economy.

Exports rose 3.7% over a year earlier to $273.6 billion, down sharply from March’s 15.7% growth, customs data showed Monday. Reflecting weak Chinese demand, imports crept up 0.7% to $222.5 billion, in line with the previous month’s growth below 1%.

Caption Residents line up for mass COVID-19 test on Monday, May 9, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A resident gets swabbed during mass COVID-19 test on Monday, May 9, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A resident gets swabbed during mass COVID-19 test on Monday, May 9, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Residents leave after being turned away from Chaoyang park which was closed due to pandemic measures on Monday, May 9, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Security personnel turn away residents from Chaoyang park which was closed due to pandemic measures on Monday, May 9, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A woman and child wearing masks cross a road on Monday, May 9, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Young residents wearing masks cycle down a path on Monday, May 9, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan