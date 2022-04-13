Shanghai releases more from virus observation amid lockdown

The number of newly detected daily cases in the city edged upward to 26,338, all but 1,189 of them in people showing no symptoms. With more than 200,000 total cases, the ongoing outbreak is China's biggest of the pandemic. But the mass testing has caught many asymptomatic cases, and no deaths have been reported in Shanghai.

The lockdown has led to frustration among residents in Shanghai about running out of food and being unable to get deliveries. Censors have diligently scrubbed such material from social media, while state-controlled outlets describe a successful campaign to provide food and other supplies and counseled residents that “persistence is victory."

Shanghai is also home to China's busiest port and main stock market, and concerns have been rising about the lockdown's economic impact.

Figures released Wednesday showed China’s exports rose 15.7% in March over a year earlier while imports were flat due to disruptions from coronavirus outbreaks.

Customs data show exports rose to $276.1 billion despite anti-virus controls in Shanghai and other industrial centers that caused factories to reduce output.

Caption In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients is seen at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Shanghai released 6,000 more people from the central facilities where they were under medical observation to guard against the coronavirus, the government said Wednesday, though the lockdown of most of China's largest city was being maintained in its third week. (Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Ding Ting Credit: Ding Ting Caption In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients is seen at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Shanghai released 6,000 more people from the central facilities where they were under medical observation to guard against the coronavirus, the government said Wednesday, though the lockdown of most of China's largest city was being maintained in its third week. (Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Ding Ting Credit: Ding Ting

Caption In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients is seen at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Shanghai released 6,000 more people from the central facilities where they were under medical observation to guard against the coronavirus, the government said Wednesday, though the lockdown of most of China's largest city was being maintained in its third week. (Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Ding Ting Credit: Ding Ting Caption In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients is seen at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Shanghai released 6,000 more people from the central facilities where they were under medical observation to guard against the coronavirus, the government said Wednesday, though the lockdown of most of China's largest city was being maintained in its third week. (Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Ding Ting Credit: Ding Ting

Caption In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, personal items for patients are seen at a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Shanghai released 6,000 more people from the central facilities where they were under medical observation to guard against the coronavirus, the government said Wednesday, though the lockdown of most of China's largest city was being maintained in its third week. (Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Ding Ting Credit: Ding Ting Caption In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, personal items for patients are seen at a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Shanghai released 6,000 more people from the central facilities where they were under medical observation to guard against the coronavirus, the government said Wednesday, though the lockdown of most of China's largest city was being maintained in its third week. (Ding Ting/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Ding Ting Credit: Ding Ting

Caption People wearing face masks walk across an intersection in Beijing, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Shanghai has released more than 6,000 more people from medical observation amid a COVID-19 outbreak, the government said Wednesday, but moves to further ease the lockdown on China's largest city appeared to have stalled. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Caption People wearing face masks walk across an intersection in Beijing, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Shanghai has released more than 6,000 more people from medical observation amid a COVID-19 outbreak, the government said Wednesday, but moves to further ease the lockdown on China's largest city appeared to have stalled. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein