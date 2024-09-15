Shanghai cancels hundreds of flights as Typhoon Bebinca draws near

BANGKOK (AP) — Shanghai's airports are canceling hundreds of flights Sunday as they brace for impact from Typhoon Bebinca, which is due to make landfall in the early hours of Monday morning, the authorities said.

Flights past 8 p.m. local time will be canceled at Hongqiao and Pudong airports in the city, the airport officials said in a statement, affecting more than six hundred flights. The city also announced that it was suspending travel on some bridges while restricting that on other highways.

Typhoon Bebinca is currently a few hundred kilometers away from the coast.