Shane Pinto signs a contract with the Senators and can make his season debut on Sunday

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shane Pinto signed a contract with the Ottawa Senators on Friday, paving the way for the first modern NHL player suspended for gambling to make his season debut Sunday at Philadelphia.

Pinto, now 23, was banned 41 games — half the season — back in October after an investigation found he violated the league's sports gambling policy. Neither he nor the league would reveal exactly what he did to draw the suspension other than to say Pinto did not bet on hockey.

Pinto’s deal is worth a pro-rated league minimum of $775,000. He was a restricted free agent when the suspension was handed down, meaning the Senators owned his rights but he was unsigned.