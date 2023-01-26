Shakira’s Super Bowl outfits, lyrics coming to Grammy Museum

The Grammy Museum announced Thursday that the multi-Grammy winner will have her first exhibit opening on March 4. The exhibit called “Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience” will feature 40 artifacts from her personal archive in the museum's permanent Latin music gallery.

The museum exhibit will explore Shakira's musical evolution, from her origin as a Latin performer in Colombia to reaching global superstardom as a multi-genre performer, who spans several genres including bachata, rock, Bhangra and reggaetón.