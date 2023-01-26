Exclusive
Georgia voters want marijuana legalized, AJC poll shows
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Shakira’s Super Bowl outfits, lyrics coming to Grammy Museum

National & World News
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., Associated Press
Updated 54 minutes ago
Shakira’s two outfits worn during a Super Bowl halftime performance, her handwritten lyrics and her heavily crystalized electric guitar are among the items that will be on display for a museum exhibit in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shakira's two outfits worn during a Super Bowl halftime performance, her handwritten lyrics and her heavily crystalized electric guitar are among the items that will be on display for a museum exhibit in Los Angeles.

The Grammy Museum announced Thursday that the multi-Grammy winner will have her first exhibit opening on March 4. The exhibit called “Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience” will feature 40 artifacts from her personal archive in the museum's permanent Latin music gallery.

The museum exhibit will explore Shakira's musical evolution, from her origin as a Latin performer in Colombia to reaching global superstardom as a multi-genre performer, who spans several genres including bachata, rock, Bhangra and reggaetón.

“It’s an honor to have the journey of my career displayed at the Grammy museum,” Shakira said in a statement. “These pieces are a testament to so many indelible moments that I cherish, and I’m so happy to be able to relive these memories with those who have and continue to support me as an artist.”

Shakira’s electric guitar that’s covered in 70,000 black crystals and acoustic guitar used for songwriting will be displayed. Other items include her outfits from her El Dorado tour in 2018 and the leaf-covered bikini she wore on the “Oral Fixation, Vol. 2” album in 2005.

“Shakira is the rare superstar who has discovered a way to keep evolving as an artist while growing her expansive audience along with her,” said Jasen Emmons, the chief curator and vice president of curatorial affairs at the Grammy Museum. “She’s a serious student of music, and the Grammy Museum is excited to offer a dynamic exhibit that reflects her intelligence and artistry.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Burt Jones charts his course as Georgia’s new No. 22h ago

The Jolt: Casino supporters are upping the ante in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: Helena Oliviero

24 hours in ER with sick mom gives insights on COVID, hospital strain
1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

Buddy Carter’s national sales tax bill draws spotlight, derision
3h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution

Buddy Carter’s national sales tax bill draws spotlight, derision
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia voters want marijuana legalized, AJC poll shows
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gregor Fischer

Germany: Victims of fatal train attack identified as 2 teens
3m ago
US economy slowed but still grew at 2.9% rate last quarter
17m ago
Russia plays down West's move on tanks, attacks Ukraine anew
26m ago
Featured

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top