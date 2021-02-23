Shailene Woodley confirms she's engaged to Aaron Rodgers

Woodley said she realized Rodgers was a football player when they met but didn’t know much about his career. She said friends now try to get her to watch Rodgers’ highlights on YouTube.

“I don’t know him as a football guy,” Woodley said. “I know him as like the nerd who wants to host ‘Jeopardy!’. That’s the dude I know. He just happens to also be very good at sports.”

Rodgers was announced last month as a celebrity guest host for the long-running game show. Longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died of cancer on Nov. 8. Rodgers' guest hosting stint begins April 5.

Woodley was talking to Fallon on Monday to promote her movie “The Mauritanian.” Her previous credits include the HBO series “Big Little Lies,” “The Fault In Our Stars” and “Divergent.”

