Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to be a model of emotionless consistency for the Thunder

So rarely does Gilgeous-Alexander deviate from his approach that even a hint of feeling from him becomes a moment. After he was caught smiling following a Game 3 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals, a post of it on X drew more than 900,000 views in 12 hours.

" Some fans were taunting me," he said. "I know how the game goes, I know how life is. It's easy to taunt when you're up. I don't ever want to show them that I'm defeated or mad or anything like that. Nothing's written, the series is not over and we have a lot to be optimistic about."

Gilgeous-Alexander was right, the series is far from over. He had 25 points, six rebounds and six assists in Oklahoma City's 92-87 victory in Game 4 that regained its homecourt advantage.

His ability to bounce back comes from an approach that has been consistent for years.

“I don’t ever worry about my game or how it’s going,” he said during the first-round sweep against Memphis. “I don’t ever worry about the things that it would seem like I’d worry about. I always just worry about time and score and quality of possession. And then let I the game flow, let the game come to me, let it come to my teammates. And usually we’ve had success because we do so. We stay in the moment.”

At the moment, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are back in Oklahoma City for Game 5 on Tuesday night with a chance to put three-time MVP Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets on the brink of elimination.

And everyone can expect more of the same from Gilgeous-Alexander.

“He’s got a certain temperament that I think is pretty steady just as a person,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “He’s the same person every day, is the same person in every interaction really, regardless of what’s going on.”

Daigneault said Gilgeous-Alexander's steadiness includes his routine and preparation.

“He comes in and he has the same process every single day,” Daigneault said. “He has the same process before every single game. And so I think when you combine kind of the personality, the stability of his personality and the stability of his work, I think that’s where you see the stability of his performance.”

Opposing coaches praise Gilgeous-Alexander's growth and versatility.

“You’re talking about a one-on-one player that can make shots at all four levels,” said Indiana's Rick Carlisle. “I mean, his game has four levels. It’s like way outside, it’s normal three, it’s mid-range. It’s really maybe five levels. It’s right at the rim. It’s little floaters. And so he’s just so efficient and accurate that it’s a very monumental task to slow him down.”

Gilgeous-Alexander also averaged 6.4 assists per game during the regular season and has emerged as a high-level perimeter defender.

"He impacts winning," Detroit coach J.B. Bickerstaff said before Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 48 points in a road win against the Pistons. "That's what the MVP is in my mind. He helps carry that team. He's a guy who — you see the way his teammates treat him, respect him and follow him. Those are the types of guys that you want MVPs to be."

When he is not passing the ball, Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring so much that Golden State coach Steve Kerr wasn't even surprised when he scored 52 points against the Warriors on Jan. 29.

“Shai is ... he’s incredible,” Kerr said. “Everyone knows that and he’s impossible to guard."

He is not the first Oklahoma City player to draw that sort of praise. Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Paul George put their stamps on the franchise. Gilgeous-Alexander is aware of the history, but he has made the Thunder relevant again in his own way.

Westbrook is now in Denver, and Thunder fans gave him a standing ovation when he entered Game 1. Gilgeous-Alexander's reaction was another example of his quiet confidence and self-assuredness.

“The ovation is beautiful,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “The things he’s done for this city, this organization — like, he deserves it no matter what. And what he’s done for the game, period, has been special. And just because you’re on the other team doesn’t change anything.”

What would change things for Gilgeous-Alexander is an NBA championship. He knows that and believes until he wins one he shouldn't be mentioned among the game’s greats.

“You don’t get in those conversations, really, until you win,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. "I know that’s where I ultimately want to be when my career is said and done. Winning games, winning championships is at the front of my mind and it always will be. And after that, everything else will come and follow suit.”

