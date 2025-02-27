Shaedon Sharpe makes a case for the best dunk in the NBA this season

The 21-year-old Sharpe led Portland with a career-high 36 points, shot 13 of 26 from the floor and sank 7 of 10 free throws, including four in a row down the stretch.

And his signature moment originated with an alert defensive play when he swiped Champagnie's pass beyond the 3-point arc. Sharpe then took one dribble into the paint and launched so high into the air that even his teammates were in disbelief.

“I don't know where he got it from,” Blazers forward Deni Avdija said. “I asked him on the bench, 'If I'm going to work as hard as I can, will I be able to jump like you?' I don't know, it's just genes.”

Such was the force of his slam that Sharpe crashed briefly to the court after flushing the ball through the net.

“I seen the dude in the way," Sharpe explained, "so I just jumped and tried to dunk it. And it went in.”

In 33 minutes, Sharpe also had eight rebounds — one shy of another career high — and five assists.

“His offense was incredible,” Billups said. “I mean it really was. On all three levels he was incredible the entire time. I thought the defense was high-level as well. I really did. And his rebounding, he got some really, really big rebounds for us.”

