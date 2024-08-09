Breaking: Atlanta native Gabby Thomas wins gold in 4x100 relay
Sha’Carri Richardson rallies US in 4x100 relay to win her first Olympic gold medal

Sha’Carri Richardson won her first Olympic gold medal, bringing the Americans from behind in the anchor lap to win the 4x100 relay
Sha'carri Richardson 0f the United States, celebrates after winning the women's 4 x 400-meter relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

Sha'carri Richardson 0f the United States, celebrates after winning the women's 4 x 400-meter relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
By EDDIE PELLS – Associated Press
1 hour ago

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sha'Carri Richardson won her first Olympic gold medal Friday night, bringing the Americans from behind in the anchor lap to win the 4x100 relay.

Richardson, the 100-meter silver medalist, overcame runners from Britain and Germany, to help the U.S. finish in 41.78 seconds, good for a .07-second win over Britain, which struggled with two baton changes in the rain.

Gabby Thomas ran the third leg and got her second gold of the Games, this one going with the 200-meter title. Twanisha Terry and 100 bronze medalist Melissa Jefferson rounded out the team.

Gabrielle Thomas, left, of the United States, reaches for the baton from teammate Twanisha Terry, for her leg of the women's 4x100-meter relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

United States women's 4x100-meter relay final team pose for a photo after winning the gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Credit: AP

Stephenie Ann McPherson, of Jamaica, and Lisanne de Witte, of the Netherlands, compete in a women's 4 x 400 meters relay round 1 heat at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Melissa Jefferson, of the United States, prepares for the women's 4 x 400-meter relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Gabrielle Thomas, of the United States, runs her leg of the women's 4x100-meter relay final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

