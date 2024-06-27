Nation & World News

Severe weather wreaks havoc across the US — from Midwest flooding to deadly Northeast storms

Severe weather over days has caused havoc and destruction across the U.S. That includes torrential rains and flooding in the Upper Midwest and powerful storms in the Northeast that left a least two people dead from falling trees
By MARGERY A. BECK and HANNAH FINGERHUT – Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Severe weather over days has caused havoc and destruction across the U.S. That includes torrential rains and flooding in the Upper Midwest and powerful storms in the Northeast that left a least two people dead from falling trees.

The deadly storms that raked parts of the Northeast late Wednesday into early Thursday spun off tornadoes and initially left some 250,000 customers in the region without power.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado moved through parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts on Wednesday evening, and in western Pennsylvania, the storms are believed to have spun off at least three tornadoes. High winds of up to 70 mph (113 kph) brought down power lines and trees and damaged some homes and other structures in the area. No injuries were reported.

The storms came on the heels of widespread flooding in parts of the Midwest after days of torrential rains soaked the area. Much of the country has also been hit with a scorching heat wave as scientists have sounded the alarm that climate change is likely to bring more weather extremes.

Here is where weather events stand in the U.S. and what's expected in the coming days:

Minnesota dam failure

Heavy rains over days engorged the Blue Earth River, sending water surging around the Rapidan Dam in southern Minnesota. Rushing water washed away large chunks of the riverbank and carried a shipping container with it as it toppled utility poles and wrecked a substation.

A home that had stood near the banks of the river for decades saw the ground gradually erode from underneath it until it collapsed into the river Tuesday.

While their house is gone, Jim Hruska and his wife plan to keep the nearby family store, called The Rapidan Dam Store, going — if it doesn't fall into the raging river, too. The swelling water had eroded the land away to only about about 10 feet (3 meters) away from the building,

Local law enforcement has been helping salvage items from the store “in case it disappears," Hruska told The Associated Press. If it remains on solid ground, the family hopes to move the entire structure.

“It can be done, we’ve looked into that,” he said. “But it’s just too saturated now. We got to wait for things to dry out a little more, so they can get their heavy equipment in there to get it out of there.”

Iowa

In northwest Iowa, neighborhoods in Sioux City and smaller towns have been ravaged by floodwaters. Gov. Kim Reynolds toured the damage alongside federal officials Thursday.

Some communities are still dealing with failing water and sewer systems as residents work to clean up debris. In Rock Valley, officials were tagging homes with color-coded signs to indicate whether they were safe to enter.

Communities along the west fork of the Des Moines River were bracing for the impacts of the swollen river, although officials were encouraged that the threat appeared to be easing.

The river crested Thursday morning at Humboldt, Iowa, at about 17 feet (5 meters) and was expected to soon recede, said Humboldt County Emergency Management coordinator Kyle Bissell.

South Dakota

The southeastern corner of South Dakota was hit hard this week with torrential floods that devastated the lake community of McCook in North Sioux City, collapsing streets, felling utility poles and trees, and washing several homes off their foundations.

Along the Big Sioux River in the town, the flooding broke apart a more than 100-year-old railroad bridge.

Near the small town of Canton, Bob Schultz saw flooding destroy most of his soybean and corn crops.

“They were absolutely beautiful, had a good stand and no weeds,” he said Thursday. “Then the rain started, and we live by the river, and there’s nothing we can do about it."

Nebraska

In northeastern Nebraska, South Sioux City and other nearby towns along the swollen Missouri river saw flooded low-lying riverfront roads, homes and cropland.

Downstream, flood warnings were in effect for communities along the river through much of next week, but flooding has been less severe there than expected.

What's next

Those further south along flooded tributaries have been scrambling to get ahead of any flooding as the glut of water makes its way downstream.

Justin Spring and dozens of volunteers have spent days hauling his entire inventory of heavy auto parts and machinery to higher ground from his auto recycling business located along the Missouri River in Plattsmouth, a low-lying Nebraska city of about 6,500.

“It was all friends and other businesses who helped move it all out,” he said. “It was just a lot of community support. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate it.”

The river is expected to crest at 32.3 feet (9.8 meters) Saturday. That's high enough to flood riverfront roads and flood Plattsmouth's water wells. If it holds to below 33 feet (10 meters), Spring's machine shops should be spared, he said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha said Thursday that it's limit releases from Gavins Point Dam on the South Dakota-Nebraska border in an effort to ease flooding along the lower Missouri. That's been helped by slowing flows of rivers into the dam, the Corps said.

This story has been updated to correct that the Des Moines River crested in Humbolt County early Thursday, not late Wednesday.

Fingerhut reported from Des Moines, Iowa. Associated Press journalists Bruce Shipkowski in Trenton, New Jersey, Karen Matthews in New York, John Hanna in Topeka, Kansas, and Lisa Rathke in Montpelier, Vermont, contributed to this report.

This long-exposure drone photo provided by AW Aerial shows a home as it teeters before partially collapsing into the Blue Earth River at the Rapidan Dam in Rapidan, Minn., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Andrew Weinzierl/AW Aerial via AP)

This drone photo provided by AW Aerial shows a home as it teeters before partially collapsing into the Blue Earth River at the Rapidan Dam in Rapidan, Minn., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Andrew Weinzierl/AW Aerial via AP)

This drone photo provided by AW Aerial shows a home as it teeters before partially collapsing into the Blue Earth River at the Rapidan Dam in Rapidan, Minn., Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Andrew Weinzierl/AW Aerial via AP)

Rising water from the Mississippi River envelopes the riverbank, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul, Minn. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)

A bridge crossing Beaver Creek, on the property of Lori Lems, is devastated after flooding in the area over the weekend. Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Canton, SD. (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens)

Heavy rains in recent days have submerged farmland near Vermillion, S.D., on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Flooding has devastated communities in several states across the Midwest. (Jake Hoffner via AP)

A tornado is seen near Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. More severe weather was forecast to move into the region Tuesday, potentially bringing large hail, damaging winds and even a brief tornado or two in parts of western Iowa and eastern Nebraska, according to the National Weather Service. (Nick Rohlman/The Gazette via AP)

After flooding in the area over the weekend, Rotary Park finally emerges from the depths of the Big Sioux River. Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Canton, SD. (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens)

The innards of a house near the Rapidan Dam in Rapidan, Minn., are visible as waters from the Blue Earth River rush by, Monday, June 24, 2024. (Casey Ek/The Free Press via AP)

Rachel Morsching sits Tuesday, June 25, 2024, on the flooded porch of her father Dean Roemhildt's home in Waterville., Minn. Waters from the nearby Tetonka and Sakatah lakes have encroached on the town amid recent heavy rains. (Casey Ek/The Free Press via AP)

Jared Gerlock, left, and his son, Robbie, carry a bin of water-logged stuffed animals, out of the flood-damaged basement of their home on East Second St. in Spencer, Iowa Tuesday, June 25, 2024. Officials say about 40% of properties in the city were affected after the Little Sioux River flooded. (Tim Hynds/Sioux City Journal via AP)

Volunteer Tyron Berkenpas, an employee of Maintainer Corporation in Sheldon, Iowa, removes a bag of flood-damaged items, Tuesday, June 25, 2024, from the basement of a home on East Second Street in Spencer, Iowa. Spencer, population of about 11,400, is recovering after the Little Sioux River flooded a large section of the city this past weekend. Officials there say about 40% of properties in the city were affected by the flooding. (Tim Hynds/Sioux City Journal via AP)

Debris is shown stuck on the Grand Avenue Bridge over the Little Sioux River as a sump pump forces water back into the river, in Spencer, Iowa, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The bridge was closed to traffic as of noon Tuesday. (Tim Hynds/Sioux City Journal via AP)

A Skid Loader scoops up debris after residents were forced to dump trash at the high school after being unable to access the city dump while trying to clean up after flooding over the weekend, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Canton, SD . (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens)

