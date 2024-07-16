Storms with likely tornadoes slap the Chicago area, killing 1 and cutting power

CHICAGO (AP) — Storms with reports of tornadoes blew through Iowa, Illinois and Indiana, including the Chicago area, toppling trees and power poles and cutting electricity to hundreds of thousands of people. A woman in Indiana died after a tree fell onto a home.

Employees at the National Weather Service in suburban Chicago had to take cover Monday night and pass coverage duties to colleagues in northern Michigan for a time. The agency reported wind speeds in the region as high as 75 mph (120 kph).

“We have a fortified tornado shelter here, luckily, but we did see a pretty nice area of rotation that was heading for the office and then, sure enough, it passed just nearby,” meteorologist Kevin Doom told WLS-TV.