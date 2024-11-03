Breaking: LIVE UPDATES: Donald Trump, Tim Walz to hold rival rallies in Georgia today
Severe storms in Oklahoma injure at least 6 people and leave tens of thousands without power

Severe storms and reported tornadoes overnight in Oklahoma ripped roofs off buildings and left more than 90,000 homes and businesses without power
Updated 9 minutes ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Severe storms and tornadoes battered Oklahoma early Sunday, tossing cars and ripping roofs off buildings in the middle of the night and leaving more than 90,000 homes and businesses without power. At least six people were injured, authorities said.

The scale of the damage came into clearer focus as daylight broke following the powerful overnight storms that marched through Oklahoma City, the state capital, and set off tornado warnings that extended toward the Arkansas border. Local television footage showed downed power lines, walls peeled off homes, flipped-over vehicles and neighborhood streets littered with debris.

At least six people were transported to hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening, Oklahoma City Police Department Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said.

Nearly 95,000 customers were without power in the state, according to PowerOutage.us.

In the small town of Choctaw, just outside Oklahoma City, authorities said a tornado hit one neighborhood shortly after midnight. Firefighters and police officers went door to door to ask about injuries and officials opened an elementary gym as a shelter, according to the Choctaw Police Department.

“There is significant damage to homes in the area,” the department posted on Facebook.

At the University of Oklahoma, school officials had urged students and staff to seek shelter and move to the lowest floor as the storms approached campus after midnight. The National Weather Service office in Norman also issued urgent warnings, posting on social media that “If you’re in the path of this storm, take cover immediately!”

Parts of Oklahoma remained under risk for more heavy rainfall and thunderstorms later Sunday.

