Several UK-bound migrants die in Channel off Calais

National & World News
1 hour ago
French authorities say several migrants have died and others were injured when their boat capsized off Calais in the English Channel as they tried to cross from France to Britain

PARIS (AP) — Several migrants died and others were injured Wednesday when their boat capsized off Calais in the English Channel as they tried to cross from France to Britain, authorities said.

British and French authorities were searching the area using helicopters and coast guard vessels, according to the French maritime agency for the region.

A French naval boat spotted several bodies in the water and retrieved an unidentified number of dead and multiple injured, including some who were unconscious, a maritime authority spokesperson said.

French media reported at least five dead, and that Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin is heading to Calais. The nationalities of the victims weren't immediately released.

The number of migrants using small boats to cross the Channel has grown sharply this year, despite the high risks that are worsening in autumn weather.

___

Follow AP's global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

