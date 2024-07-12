Several students killed, over 100 trapped after a school collapse in northern Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A two-story school collapsed during morning classes Friday in north-central Nigeria, trapping about 120 students and teachers, and setting off a frantic search for those in the rubble. A local television station reported 12 deaths.

Authorities are yet to confirm the number of students and teachers killed in Saints Academy college in Plateau state’s Busa Buji community. But Channels Television said 26 people were being treated along with the deaths, citing a witness account at a nearby hospital.

Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency said rescue and health workers as well as security forces have been deployed at the scene. It said that “several students” had been killed.