ajc logo
X

5 people killed as train strikes vehicle in Hungary

A derailed train carriage lies on its side after a fatal collision with a van in Mindszent, Hungary on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Police say a train has struck a vehicle in southern Hungary and derailed, leaving several people dead and others injured. The accident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the town of Mindszent. (Csongrad-Csanad County Police via AP)

caption arrowCaption
A derailed train carriage lies on its side after a fatal collision with a van in Mindszent, Hungary on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Police say a train has struck a vehicle in southern Hungary and derailed, leaving several people dead and others injured. The accident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the town of Mindszent. (Csongrad-Csanad County Police via AP)

National & World News
Updated 4 minutes ago
Police say a train struck a vehicle in southern Hungary and derailed, leaving five people dead and others injured

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A train derailed and overturned after striking a vehicle in southern Hungary early Tuesday, leaving five people dead and others injured, police said.

The accident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the town of Mindszent. Police said a flatbed truck carrying workers drove onto the train tracks and was struck by a train, which derailed from the force of the collision.

Seven men were traveling in the truck at the time of the collision, according to Hungarian state news agency MTI. Five of them were killed and two others taken to hospital with serious head and limb injuries, the police said.

In a statement, Hungarian state railways indicated that all those killed had been traveling in the truck. It said that 22 people were on the train at the time of the collision. Two passengers were seriously hurt and eight others suffered mild injuries.

Ten ambulances and a helicopter were dispatched to the scene, according to a spokesperson for the National Ambulance Service.

The Csongrad-Csanad county police said they had closed the entire width of the road during the on-site inspection and rescue. Traffic was diverted to surrounding streets.

caption arrowCaption
A damaged van is seen on the railway tracks after a fatal collision with a train in Mindszent, Hungary on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Police say a train has struck a vehicle in southern Hungary and derailed, leaving several people dead and others injured. The accident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the town of Mindszent. (Csongrad-Csanad County Police via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

A damaged van is seen on the railway tracks after a fatal collision with a train in Mindszent, Hungary on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Police say a train has struck a vehicle in southern Hungary and derailed, leaving several people dead and others injured. The accident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the town of Mindszent. (Csongrad-Csanad County Police via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
A damaged van is seen on the railway tracks after a fatal collision with a train in Mindszent, Hungary on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Police say a train has struck a vehicle in southern Hungary and derailed, leaving several people dead and others injured. The accident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the town of Mindszent. (Csongrad-Csanad County Police via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
Firemen and policemen inspect the scene after a passenger train travelling on the Szentes - Hodmezovasarhely line derailed and careened into a ditch 60 metres from the site of the impact in Mindszent, Hungary, Tuesday, April 05, 2022. Five people died and over ten were injured when a van drove onto the rails and collided with a train in Mindszent, in southern Hungary. (Ferenc Donka/MTI via AP)

Credit: Ferenc Donka

Firemen and policemen inspect the scene after a passenger train travelling on the Szentes - Hodmezovasarhely line derailed and careened into a ditch 60 metres from the site of the impact in Mindszent, Hungary, Tuesday, April 05, 2022. Five people died and over ten were injured when a van drove onto the rails and collided with a train in Mindszent, in southern Hungary. (Ferenc Donka/MTI via AP)

Credit: Ferenc Donka

caption arrowCaption
Firemen and policemen inspect the scene after a passenger train travelling on the Szentes - Hodmezovasarhely line derailed and careened into a ditch 60 metres from the site of the impact in Mindszent, Hungary, Tuesday, April 05, 2022. Five people died and over ten were injured when a van drove onto the rails and collided with a train in Mindszent, in southern Hungary. (Ferenc Donka/MTI via AP)

Credit: Ferenc Donka

Credit: Ferenc Donka

caption arrowCaption
Firemen and policemen inspect the scene after a passenger train travelling on the Szentes - Hodmezovasarhely line derailed and careened into a ditch 60 metres from the site of the impact in Mindszent, Hungary, Tuesday, April 05, 2022. Five people died and over ten were injured when a van drove onto the rails and collided with a train in Mindszent, in southern Hungary. (Ferenc Donka/MTI via AP)

Credit: Ferenc Donka

Firemen and policemen inspect the scene after a passenger train travelling on the Szentes - Hodmezovasarhely line derailed and careened into a ditch 60 metres from the site of the impact in Mindszent, Hungary, Tuesday, April 05, 2022. Five people died and over ten were injured when a van drove onto the rails and collided with a train in Mindszent, in southern Hungary. (Ferenc Donka/MTI via AP)

Credit: Ferenc Donka

caption arrowCaption
Firemen and policemen inspect the scene after a passenger train travelling on the Szentes - Hodmezovasarhely line derailed and careened into a ditch 60 metres from the site of the impact in Mindszent, Hungary, Tuesday, April 05, 2022. Five people died and over ten were injured when a van drove onto the rails and collided with a train in Mindszent, in southern Hungary. (Ferenc Donka/MTI via AP)

Credit: Ferenc Donka

Credit: Ferenc Donka

caption arrowCaption
A derailed train carriage lies on its side after a fatal collision with a van in Mindszent, Hungary on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Police say a train has struck a vehicle in southern Hungary and derailed, leaving several people dead and others injured. The accident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the town of Mindszent. (Csongrad-Csanad County Police via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

A derailed train carriage lies on its side after a fatal collision with a van in Mindszent, Hungary on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Police say a train has struck a vehicle in southern Hungary and derailed, leaving several people dead and others injured. The accident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the town of Mindszent. (Csongrad-Csanad County Police via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
A derailed train carriage lies on its side after a fatal collision with a van in Mindszent, Hungary on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Police say a train has struck a vehicle in southern Hungary and derailed, leaving several people dead and others injured. The accident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the town of Mindszent. (Csongrad-Csanad County Police via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
A damaged van is seen on the railway tracks after a fatal collision with a train in Mindszent, Hungary on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Police say a train has struck a vehicle in southern Hungary and derailed, leaving several people dead and others injured. The accident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the town of Mindszent. (Csongrad-Csanad County Police via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

A damaged van is seen on the railway tracks after a fatal collision with a train in Mindszent, Hungary on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Police say a train has struck a vehicle in southern Hungary and derailed, leaving several people dead and others injured. The accident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the town of Mindszent. (Csongrad-Csanad County Police via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
A damaged van is seen on the railway tracks after a fatal collision with a train in Mindszent, Hungary on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Police say a train has struck a vehicle in southern Hungary and derailed, leaving several people dead and others injured. The accident occurred just before 7 a.m. in the town of Mindszent. (Csongrad-Csanad County Police via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Live updates | Denmark expels 15 Russian intel officers
10m ago
Germany shuts down darknet platform specializing in drugs
34m ago
Oil prices, Asian shares gain after tech rally on Wall St
1h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top