Nation & World News

Several people have died trying to cross the English Channel from France, authorities say

Authorities say several people have during a failed attempt to cross the English Channel from northern France
FILE - A view of one of the vessels from the French Gendarmerie Nationale in the port of Boulogne-Sur-Mer, France, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, after participating in the rescue operation after a boat carrying migrants ripped apart attempting to cross the English Channel. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A view of one of the vessels from the French Gendarmerie Nationale in the port of Boulogne-Sur-Mer, France, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024, after participating in the rescue operation after a boat carrying migrants ripped apart attempting to cross the English Channel. (AP Photo/Nicolas Garriga, File)
Updated 36 minutes ago

Several people died early Sunday during a failed attempt to cross the English Channel from northern France, French authorities said.

A rescue operation is underway, and survivors of the tragedy have been taken to the sports hall in the northern town of Ambleteuse, according to a statement from the prefecture of Pas-de-Calais region.

The incident Saturday occurred nearly two weeks after a boat carrying migrants ripped apart in the English Channel as they attempted to reach Britain from northern France, plunging dozens into the treacherous waterway and leaving 13 dead, officials said.

On Saturday, French coast guard and navy vessels rescued 200 people from the treacherous waters in the Pas-de-Calais area, according to a report sent by French maritime authorities in charge of the Channel and the North Sea.

They said they observed 18 attempts of boat departures from France to Britain on Saturday.

Before Saturday's accident, at least 43 migrants had died or gone missing while trying to cross to the U.K. this year, according to the International Organization for Migration.

In July, four migrants died while attempting the crossing on an inflatable boat that capsized and punctured. Five others, including a child, died in another attempt in April. Five dead were recovered from the sea or found washed up along a beach after a migrant boat ran into difficulties in the dark and winter cold of January.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Salvagers launch new attempt to tow an oil tanker blown up by Yemen's Houthi rebels
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

2 Italian and 2 South Korean climbers are found dead close to Mont Blanc's summit
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Germany expands border controls to curb irregular migration and extremism risks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Flooding kills more than 20 people in Morocco and Algeria
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A missile fired by Yemen's rebels lands in Israel and triggers sirens at international...18m ago
Tech billionaire returns to Earth after first private spacewalk34m ago
Air Canada and pilots union reach a tentative agreement to avoid a shutdown1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Remnants of Francine continue northward: What to expect in Georgia
Busy weekend ahead of metro Atlanta sports teams
Find just how many TV campaign ads ran on day of the Harris, Trump debate