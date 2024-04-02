Nation & World News

3 children wounded in a school shooting in Helsinki, police detain a suspect

Police in Finland say a shooting at a school has wounded three children and a suspect was detained
Police officers and vehicles at the scene of Viertola comprehensive school, in Vantaa, Finland, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Finnish police say a number of people were wounded in a shooting at a school outside Helsinki and a suspect was detained. (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Police officers and vehicles at the scene of Viertola comprehensive school, in Vantaa, Finland, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Finnish police say a number of people were wounded in a shooting at a school outside Helsinki and a suspect was detained. (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP)
Updated 1 minute ago

HELSINKI (AP) — A shooting at a school in southern Finland wounded three children on Tuesday and police said a suspect was detained.

Police said they received an alert at 09:08 a.m. over a shooting incident at a lower secondary school with some 800 pupils in the city of Vantaa, just outside the capital, Helsinki.

The Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat said the suspect was caught in the Helsinki area later Tuesday.

No other details were immediately available.

Police officers at the scene of Viertola comprehensive school, in Vantaa, Finland, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Finnish police say a number of people were wounded in a shooting at a school outside Helsinki and a suspect was detained. (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police officers and vehicles at the scene of Viertola comprehensive school, in Vantaa, Finland, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Finnish police say a number of people were wounded in a shooting at a school outside Helsinki and a suspect was detained. (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police officers at the scene of Viertola comprehensive school, in Vantaa, Finland, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Finnish police say a number of people were wounded in a shooting at a school outside Helsinki and a suspect was detained. (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police officers at the scene of Viertola comprehensive school, in Vantaa, Finland, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Finnish police say a number of people were wounded in a shooting at a school outside Helsinki and a suspect was detained. (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Billionaire investor praises Atlanta’s business growth, opportunity

Credit: NewsChopper 2

Driver arrested after SUV breaches FBI gate in Chamblee

Credit: AP

Braves smash White Sox in rain-shortened series opener

Credit: Douglas County

Judicial watchdog wants metro Atlanta judge off the bench

Credit: Douglas County

Judicial watchdog wants metro Atlanta judge off the bench

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Atlanta’s Black chefs share mixed reactions to Keith Lee’s upcoming ‘Redemption Tour’
The Latest
Stock market today: Asia markets are mixed after Wall Street's strong manufacturing data
28m ago
Iran vows revenge after Israeli strike demolishes consulate in Syria
54m ago
After welcoming guests for 67 years, the Tropicana Las Vegas casino's final day has...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Photos: Views from the Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain
5 family friendly spring break ideas near Atlanta
NCAA Women’s Tournament Bracket