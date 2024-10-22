Several casualties feared after a gasoline truck explodes by a highway near Uganda's capital

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A Ugandan police spokesman says several people might be dead after a fuel truck exploded next to a highway in the East African country.

Patrick Onyango said the truck had overturned after an accident and later exploded in a town just outside Kampala, the capital.

A video shared online by an onlooker appeared to show people scooping up fuel from the truck, a dangerous scene that echoed a similar incident in Nigeria last week that killed more than 140 people, including children.