Seven people including two children are killed by a gas explosion in a van in eastern Pakistan

National & World News
1 hour ago
X
A government official says a fire in a passenger van in eastern Pakistan killed seven people, including two children

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A fire in a passenger van in eastern Pakistan Saturday killed seven people, including two children, a government official said.

The dead included four members of the same family — a woman, her daughter and her two granddaughters. Eight passengers received burn injuries of various degrees.

Official Nabeel Bhatti said the incident occurred in the Sargodha district of Punjab province after a liquefied petroleum gas cylinder fitted in the vehicle leaked and exploded.

The van was immediately engulfed in flames. Five passengers died at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Three of the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

Punjab Interim Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi ordered an investigation into the incident.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

UPDATE: Manhunt underway after Gwinnett DA investigator shot while driving9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Arguments begin in lawsuits over Cobb’s disputed electoral map
11h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia lieutenant governor hits diversity spending, but gives to Black caucus
14h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH FOR YOURSELF: Robber walks into a Buckhead nail spa. No one cares
17h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH FOR YOURSELF: Robber walks into a Buckhead nail spa. No one cares
17h ago

Credit: DeKalb DA Office

‘Have a heart,’ mother pleads in search for son’s killers
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Japanese leaders mark 1 year since the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe
49m ago
Thousands march in Bosnia to mark 1995 Srebrenica genocide as ethnic tensions linger on
53m ago
Ukraine's president hails the country's soldiers from a Black Sea island to mark 500 days...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
Bob Cohn, 88, built one of the world’s largest PR firms
15h ago
Atlanta Young Thug, YSL trial: After 6 months, 2,000+ potential jurors, no jury yet
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top