Seth Lugo retires 14 straight in 1st career complete game, Royals beat White Sox 4-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Seth Lugo retired 14 straight batters in his first career complete game as the Kansas City Royals rallied past the Chicago White Sox for a 4-1 win and series sweep on Sunday.

Lugo (12-4) surrendered one run while striking out six on 103 pitches. He allowed an infield hit to Tommy Pham leading off the game before retiring the next 14 batters.

Nicky Lopez was hit with a pitch leading off the sixth and scored on Pham’s two-out single, breaking the scoreless tie. It was the White Sox first run against Royals' starters during the series after 19 scoreless innings.