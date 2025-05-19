Nation & World News
Sesame Street moves in with Netflix, but will stay on PBS

Netflix has thrown Sesame Street a safety net with a new streaming deal
FILE - Elmo of the film "Being Elmo" poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utahm Jan. 24, 2011.

Updated 1 minute ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix has thrown "Sesame Street" a safety net with a new streaming deal that offers the popular children's staple a broad reach while keeping it on its long-standing home, PBS, at the same time, the companies announced Monday.

Starting later this year, new episodes will run on Netflix, PBS and the PBS Kids app on the same day. No specific premiere date was immediately announced. Select past episodes will be available on Netflix worldwide.

The change for the more than 50-year-old show comes after Warner Bros. Discovery — which had aired the show since 2016 — last year decided not to renew its deal for new episodes that air on HBO and Max, though episodes will remain there until 2027.

“This unique public-private partnership will enable us to bring our research-based curriculum to young children around the world with Netflix’s global reach, while ensuring children in communities across the U.S. continue to have free access on public television to the ‘Sesame Street’ they love,” Sesame Workshop said in its press release.

Sal Perez, the show's executive producer and a Sesame Workshop vice president, told The Associated Press recently that segments on the new season will be longer and "really focused on character," while also focusing on its audience's emotional well-being and development.

For Season 56, episodes will revolve around one 11-minute story, the Netflix release said.

“The more kids want to hang out with our characters on ‘Sesame Street,’ the more they’re going to take in those lessons,” said Perez, adding that there would also be updates to the show’s look and feel. The new season will also feature more exploration of the “Sesame Street” neighborhood and a look inside the legendary two-story brownstone at 123 Sesame Street that houses Elmo, Bert and Ernie and more.

“I strongly believe that our educational programming for children is one of the most important aspects of our service to the American people, and ‘Sesame Street’ has been an integral part of that critical work for more than half a century,” said Paula Kerger, president and CEO of PBS. “We’re proud to continue our partnership in the pursuit of having a profound impact on the lives of children for years to come.”

“Sesame Street” has been shown in more than 150 countries, amassing more than 200 Emmys in addition to Grammy and Peabody awards and a Kennedy Center Honor for lifetime artistic achievement. Its fan-favorite characters like Oscar the Grouch, Big Bird and the Cookie Monster will now reside along the likes of Ms. Rachel, Blippi and the residents of “CoComelon Lane.” Netflix says “Kids and Family” programming makes up 15% of the streamer's total viewing.

Sal Perez, executive producer and VP of Sesame Street at Sesame Workshop, right, talks to Versha Sharma, editor-in-chief at Teen Vogue, after Sesame Workshop won the Elevate Prize Foundation's Catalyst Award, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Miami Beach, Fla.

Sesame Street's Bert and Ernie speak with Sal Perez, executive producer and VP of Sesame Street at Sesame Workshop, after Sesame Workshop won the Elevate Prize Foundation's Catalyst Award, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Miami Beach, Fla.

