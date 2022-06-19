Services set to resume at church where shooting killed 3

"I scooched my way over to my friends and one was unconscious and one was conscious. But I was able to pat them on the shoulder and just keep saying, 'You're loved. You're loved. You're not alone,'" she told the station.

Records from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives show Smith is a licensed firearm dealer whose business is listed at his home address. He received a warning letter in 2018 from federal authorities for failing to keep a record of the disposition of all firearms, according to reporting compiled by The Trace and USA. That report said there were 86 firearms on hand in inventory during the inspection period.

The Rev. Doug Carpenter, a former pastor at the church, said the gunman had come to the gathering, refused an offer of a plate of food and then opened fire. Carpenter was not present at the gathering, but had spoken to people who were there.

Another church member, a man in his 70s, grabbed a folding chair and charged the gunman, according to Carpenter. “He hit him with a folding chair, wrestling him to the ground, took the gun from him and hit him in the head with his own gun,” the retired pastor said.