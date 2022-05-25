Services set for 'hero' officer killed in supermarket attack

Young taught Sunday school at her church, was a longtime volunteer in its soup kitchen and worked as a substitute teacher in Buffalo Public Schools.

Her brother-in-law, Bishop Glenwood H. Young, of the 2nd Church of God in Christ Western New York Jurisdiction, said she was known for baking cookies and cakes, leading youth groups and doing speaking engagements as a licensed missionary in the denomination.

“That was her goal in life, seemingly, whatever she could do to help someone,” the bishop told The Buffalo News. Services are scheduled at Elim Christian Fellowship in Buffalo.

Salter and Young were among the 10 Black people killed when a white gunman wearing body armor and a helmet-mounted camera targeted shoppers and workers at the store in a predominantly Black neighborhood on a Saturday afternoon. Three others were injured in the attack, which federal authorities are investigating as a hate crime.

The alleged gunman, Payton Gendron, of Conklin, has been charged with murder and is being held without bail.

Authorities in Texas say Salvador Ramos, 18, attacked Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on Tuesday, opening fire with an AR-style rifle. Nineteen students and two teachers were killed.

In Buffalo, a funeral for 62-year-old Geraldine Talley is scheduled for Friday. Ruth Whitfield, 86, will be laid to rest on Saturday. The Rev. Al Sharpton is scheduled to deliver those eulogies.