School bus crash sends 18 children, driver to hospitals

National & World News
Updated 3 hours ago
Officials say a serious crash involving a school bus with 18 children aboard has been reported in eastern Kentucky

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A school bus crashed and ended up over an embankment Monday in Kentucky, with 18 children and the driver taken by helicopter or ambulance to hospitals with varying degrees of injury, officials said.

Kentucky State Police were on the scene, and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet.

The crash happened on state Route 40 near Salyersville, in eastern Kentucky, the Magoffin County School District said in a statement.

No other vehicles were involved, state Trooper Michael Coleman said. The road was expected to be shut for several hours, he said.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash.

“We're really in the beginning stages of the investigation,” Coleman said.

