Nation & World News

Sergio Mendes, Grammy-winning Brazilian music legend, dies at 83

Sergio Mendes, the Grammy-winning Brazilian musician whose hit “Mas Que Nada” made him a global legend, has died after months battling the effects of long COVID
HOLD - FILE - Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes poses for a portrait at home in Los Angeles, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

HOLD - FILE - Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes poses for a portrait at home in Los Angeles, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File
By DAVID BILLER and GABRIELA SÁ PESSOA – Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Sergio Mendes, the Grammy-winning Brazilian musician whose hit “Mas Que Nada” made him a global legend, has died after months battling the effects of long COVID. He was 83.

The death Thursday of the Brazilian pianist, songwriter and arranger was confirmed in a statement by his family.

“His wife and musical partner for the past 54 years, Gracinha Leporace Mendes, was by his side, as were his loving children,” the statement Friday said. “Mendes last performed in November 2023 to sold out and wildly enthusiastic houses in Paris, London and Barcelona.”

His composition “Mas que Nada” was one of the songs that helped popularize the Brazilian music genre bossa nova worldwide in the 1960s.

In 2006, a modern version of the song topped U.S. charts, as performed by Black Eyed Peas. It was included in his album “Timeless,” produced by will.i.am and featuring Stevie Wonder, Justin Timberlake and the Black Eyed Peas, among others.

“Sergio Mendes was my brother from another country,” trumpet player Herb Alpert wrote on Facebook, along with a photo from decades ago, sitting next to Mendes at the piano. “He was a true friend and extremely gifted musician who brought Brazilian music in all its iterations to the entire world with elegance.”

Mendes also composed the soundtrack for the film “Pelé,” featuring saxophonist Gerry Mulligan, and even produced an album recorded by the Brazilian legendary soccer player.

Mendes won the 1992 Grammy Award for Best World Music Album for “Brasileiro” and two Latin Grammy Awards. He also received an Oscar nomination in 2012 for Best Original Song for “Real in Rio,” from the animated film “Rio.”

Mendes’ family said they will provide details regarding funeral and memorial services at a later date.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ballon d'Or: Lionel Messi is left off list of contenders for soccer's biggest individual...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Daddy Yankee's memoir, 'ReaDY! The Power To Change Your Story,' will be out in April
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Christmas in Venezuela kicks off in October, President Maduro has declared
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Salah stars as Liverpool humiliates Man United at Old Trafford. Big-spending Chelsea held...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Election 2024 Latest: Trump lashes out at prior misconduct accusations ahead of debate...7m ago
Trump in court as lawyers fight to overturn verdict in E. Jean Carroll sex abuse suit11m ago
Teen charged in Georgia school shooting and his father to stay in custody after hearings13m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show