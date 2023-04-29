X

Sergio Garcia tied for 2nd-round lead at LIV Singapore

Sergio Garcia shot a 7-under 64 at Sentosa Golf Club to move into a share of the second-round lead with Talor Gooch at the LIV Singapore tournament

SINGAPORE (AP) — Sergio Garcia shot a 7-under 64 at Sentosa Golf Club on Saturday to move into a share of the second-round lead with Talor Gooch at the LIV Singapore tournament.

Garcia and Gooch, who birdied his last two holes for a 65, had 36-hole totals of 13-under 129.

Gooch won last week's LIV tournament at Adelaide, Australia and was the first-round leader by a stroke in Singapore after a 64.

Brooks Koepka (65 Saturday) was in third place, a stroke behind Garcia and Gooch. British Open champion Cameron Smith was in a three-way tied for fourth place after a 66 and two behind the leaders.

Phil Mickelson, who shot a second straight 66, was in seventh place and three strokes behind. Mickelson birdied four of his first five holes but had two late bogeys.

Garcia, who began his round on the first hole with Gooch in the shotgun-start format, birdied three of his final four holes.

Gooch opened with a pair of 10-under 62s while winning at The Grange last week at Adelaide. He continued his strong play Saturday with six birdies.

“There’s no pixie dust I’ve thrown on the clubs the last couple weeks,” Gooch said after his opening round. “It’s just the game comes and goes in waves, and hopefully we can continue to ride this wave for as long as we can and play a bunch of good golf.”

The first round was delayed for more than two hours after 12 holes due to severe weather in the area. With stormy weather again in the forecast for the weekend, the shotgun start for the final two rounds was moved up — the second round started at 8:15 a.m. local time while Sunday’s round is scheduled to begin at about the same time.

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

