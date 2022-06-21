Serena Williams wins 1st match of comeback after year away

With no competitive activity since then, she is ranked No. 1,204 in singles and wasn't among the seeded players announced by Wimbledon on Tuesday.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Serena Williams of the United States, left, and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia celebrate after wining their doubles tennis match against Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain at the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Serena Williams of the United States, left, and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia celebrate after wining their doubles tennis match against Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain at the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Serena Williams of the United States, right, and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia celebrate after wining their doubles tennis match against Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain at the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Serena Williams of the United States, right, and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia celebrate after wining their doubles tennis match against Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain at the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Serena Williams of the United States celebrates after scoring a point during their doubles tennis match with Ons Jabeur of Tunisia against Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain at the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Serena Williams of the United States celebrates after scoring a point during their doubles tennis match with Ons Jabeur of Tunisia against Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain at the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Serena Williams of the United States, left, returns the ball as Ons Jabeur of Tunisia looks on during their doubles tennis match against Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain at the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Serena Williams of the United States, left, returns the ball as Ons Jabeur of Tunisia looks on during their doubles tennis match against Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain at the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball during their doubles tennis match with Ons Jabeur of Tunisia against Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain at the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball during their doubles tennis match with Ons Jabeur of Tunisia against Marie Bouzkova of Czech Republic and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain at the Eastbourne International tennis tournament in Eastbourne, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth
Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth