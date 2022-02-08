Serena Williams wants to express joy through Super Bowl ad

“It’s always good to see other athletes just go out and do their thing on such a big stage,” she said in a recent interview. “I’ve been on the big stage so many times, it’s so cool to experience other athletes being on that stage.”

Along with watching the Bengals-Rams game, Williams will be on the lookout for her Super Bowl ad. The tennis great stars in a Michelob ULTRA commercial along with several other superstar athletes such as Peyton Manning, Jimmy Butler and Nneka Ogwumike for a competitive game of bowling.