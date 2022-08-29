ajc logo
Serena Williams is not ready to say goodbye just yet

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after shot against Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after shot against Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By HOWARD FENDRICH, Associated Press
Serena Williams has won her match in the first round of the U.S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams is not ready to say goodbye just yet.

In her first match at what is expected to be the last U.S. Open — and last tournament — of her remarkable playing career, Williams overcame a shaky start to overwhelm Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 on Monday night in a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium with an atmosphere more akin to a festival than a farewell.

Early, Williams was not at her best. There were double-faults. Other missed strokes, missed opportunities. She went up 2-0, but then quickly trailed 3-2. Then, suddenly, Williams looked a lot more like someone with six championships at Flushing Meadows and 23 Grand Slam titles in all.

She rolled through the end of that opening set, capping it with a service winner she reacted to with clenched fists and her trademark cry of “Come on!” The more than 23,000 in attendance rose for a raucous standing ovation. There would be more, as Williams carried that terrific level into the second set against Kovinic, a 27-year-old from Montengero.

Williams will continue to play now, facing No. 2 seed Anett Kontveit of Estonia on Wednesday.

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Serena Williams, of the United States, returns a shot to Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during the first round of the US Open tennis championships against Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during the first round of the US Open tennis championships against Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts during the first round of the US Open tennis championships against Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, returns a shot to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, returns a shot to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, returns a shot to Serena Williams, of the United States, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Fans of Serena Williams, of the United States, cheer as she plays Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Fans of Serena Williams, of the United States, cheer as she plays Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Fans of Serena Williams, of the United States, cheer as she plays Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Mike Tyson, center, watches Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Mike Tyson, center, watches Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Mike Tyson, center, watches Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Serena Williams, of the United States, walks to the practice court before playing against Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, in the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Serena Williams, of the United States, walks to the practice court before playing against Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, in the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Serena Williams, of the United States, walks to the practice court before playing against Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, in the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Tennis fans wait and hope for an autograph from Serena Williams before her first round match against Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, at the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Tennis fans wait and hope for an autograph from Serena Williams before her first round match against Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, at the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Tennis fans wait and hope for an autograph from Serena Williams before her first round match against Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, at the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Serena Williams walks to a practice session before playing against Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Serena Williams walks to a practice session before playing against Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Serena Williams walks to a practice session before playing against Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Tennis fans pose for photos next to a life-sized image of Serena Williams during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Tennis fans pose for photos next to a life-sized image of Serena Williams during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Tennis fans pose for photos next to a life-sized image of Serena Williams during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

A banner of Serena Williams hangs over tennis fans as they walk through the grounds of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

A banner of Serena Williams hangs over tennis fans as they walk through the grounds of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

A banner of Serena Williams hangs over tennis fans as they walk through the grounds of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Tennis fans walk through the Court of Champions showing Serena Williams name listed repeatedly amongst past US Open champions during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Tennis fans walk through the Court of Champions showing Serena Williams name listed repeatedly amongst past US Open champions during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Tennis fans walk through the Court of Champions showing Serena Williams name listed repeatedly amongst past US Open champions during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Former President Bill Clinton, left, and Ruth Westheimer watch play between Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Former President Bill Clinton, left, and Ruth Westheimer watch play between Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Former President Bill Clinton, left, and Ruth Westheimer watch play between Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Tennis fans watch play between Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Tennis fans watch play between Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Tennis fans watch play between Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Serena Williams, of the United States, wipes her face during her match with Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, at the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Serena Williams, of the United States, wipes her face during her match with Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, at the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Serena Williams, of the United States, wipes her face during her match with Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, at the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Tennis fans watch play between Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Tennis fans watch play between Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Tennis fans watch play between Serena Williams, of the United States, and Danka Kovinic, of Montenegro, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

