BreakingNews
Ahmaud Arbery case: Roddie Bryan gets 35 years in prison for hate crimes
ajc logo
X

Serena Williams earns first win of season in Toronto

Serena Williams, of the United States, returns the ball during a match with Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, of Spain, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, of the United States, returns the ball during a match with Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, of Spain, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

National & World News
Updated 19 minutes ago
Serena Williams earned her first win in more than a year by beating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4 at the women’s National Bank Open

TORONTO (AP) — Serena Williams earned her first win in more than a year Monday, beating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4 at the women’s National Bank Open.

It’s just the second tournament of the season for the 40-year-old Williams, who returned to competition at Wimbledon just over a month ago. The 23-time Grand Slam champion fell in the first round to Harmony Tan in three sets at the All England Club.

Before then, she last competed at the 2021 Wimbledon tournament, where she retired in the middle of her first match due to a torn hamstring suffered after slipping on the grass surface.

Williams' first victory since the 2021 French Open sent her to face the either Belinda Bencic or Tereza Martincova.

Williams started out strong, taking the first two games with relative ease.

Parrizas-Diaz tied it 2-2, but despite Williams’ struggles at certain points, the 31-year-old Spaniard couldn’t find enough of a consistent flow to get ahead. Williams found her rhythm, mixing solid touch with her signature power and putting shot after shot out of Parrizas-Diaz’s reach.

Williams’ effort had the fans on their feet roaring and some even bowing.

Williams won the final three games to take the first set, then surged ahead in the second after the 57th-ranked Parrizas-Diaz took a 4-3 lead. She endured a nine-deuce game to hold serve and even the set, then broke in the next game before serving out the victory.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, of the United States, returns the ball during a match with Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, of Spain, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Christopher Katsarov

Serena Williams, of the United States, returns the ball during a match with Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, of Spain, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Christopher Katsarov

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, of the United States, returns the ball during a match with Nuria Parrizas-Diaz, of Spain, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Christopher Katsarov

Credit: Christopher Katsarov

Editors' Picks
Inaugural ‘Demaryius Thomas Day’ brings Peyton Manning to Georgia Tech26m ago
AJC Braves Report podcast: What happened to the Braves in New York?
13h ago
Hawks sign point guard Trent Forrest to two-way contract
3h ago
Five things we learned in a renewed Braves-Mets rivalry
17h ago
Five things we learned in a renewed Braves-Mets rivalry
17h ago
Dan Lanning gaining favor in the ‘Land of Green’
7h ago
The Latest
Major test of first possible Lyme vaccine in 20 years begins
9m ago
Russia halts U.S. inspections of its nuclear arsenals
13m ago
How Schumer's messy style delivers for Dems: 'I persist'
15m ago
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: How results for each school compare to pre-COVID
11h ago
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top