Serena Williams' Cincinnati opener pushed back to Tuesday

Serena Williams, of the United States, watches a return to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, of the United States, watches a return to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

40 minutes ago
Serena Williams’ opening match in the Western & Southern Open has been rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams' opening match in the Western & Southern Open has been rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday.

The 40-year-old Williams, preparing to retire, is set to face 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending U.S. Open champion. A spokesman for the tournament said the change was “on account of a number of factors related to scheduling.”

Williams has said she wants to have another child and pursue business interests. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has not said what her last event will be, but has made it sound as if her final farewell will come at the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York.

Williams lost 6-2, 6-4 to Belinda Bencic on Wednesday night in Toronto in her first match since she elaborated on her future plans.

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after her loss to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Chris Young

Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after her loss to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Chris Young

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, of the United States, reacts after her loss to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Chris Young

Credit: Chris Young

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, of the United States, leaves the court while carrying flowers and waving to fans after her loss to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Chris Young

Serena Williams, of the United States, leaves the court while carrying flowers and waving to fans after her loss to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Chris Young

Combined ShapeCaption
Serena Williams, of the United States, leaves the court while carrying flowers and waving to fans after her loss to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: Chris Young

Credit: Chris Young

