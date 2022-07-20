Serena, Djokovic on US Open entry list - but might not play

The United States does not allow unvaccinated noncitizens to enter the country, which is why Djokovic needed to sit out big events in Indian Wells, California, and Miami earlier this season, and can't compete at the Cincinnati Masters next month or the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29.

In its news release announcing the entry lists, the U.S. Tennis Association said: “The U.S. Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the U.S. government’s position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens.”

Djokovic was able to play in the French Open, where he lost in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Rafael Nadal, and at Wimbledon, which he won for his 21st Grand Slam title.

Only Nadal, with 22 major championships, has more among men in the history of tennis.

After his triumph at Wimbledon, where he beat Nick Kyrgios in the final, Djokovic said that he “would love” to enter the U.S. Open, but added: “I’m not planning to get vaccinated.”

Djokovic has won three championships at Flushing Meadows and has been the runner-up a half-dozen times, including a year ago. His loss in the 2021 final to Daniil Medvedev prevented Djokovic from becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win a calendar-year Grand Slam.

