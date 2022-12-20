Serdachny's goal in OT gives Canadian women 3-2 win over US

U.S. forward Taylor Heise tied it 2-all at 9:44 of the third period with a shot from the faceoff circle that got past Canada goalie Emerance Maschmeyer’s blocker.

Cayla Barnes also scored for the U.S., and Hensley stopped 25 shots.

Laura Stacey and Sarah Fillier scored in regulation for Canada. Maschmeyer made 32 saves.

Barnes, the only member of the U.S. team from Southern California, opened the scoring at 4:06 of the first with a shot from the point through traffic that beat Maschmeyer.

Barnes grew up in Eastvale, just an hour from Los Angeles, and played for bantam and junior teams supported by the Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks.

“I got a nice pass up from the corner and saw a lane to the net. I think traffic in front screened the goalie and it found its way through,” Barnes said.

Stacey tied it at 2:29 of the second by going short side. Fillier gave Canada a 2-1 lead at 17:11 with its first power-play goal of the series. Canada had not converted on its first 16 chances with the skater advantage.

It was the second game in the series to be won in overtime or a shootout. Four of the five games have been decided by one goal.

The last two games of the series will be played next year in Canada. The dates and venues have not been determined by Hockey Canada.

Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis

