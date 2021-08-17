Serbian president challenges Twitter: 'Delete my account!'

He said the Twitter label is nothing but “censorship.”

Vucic, a former ultranationalist, has kept a tight grip on Serbia’s mass media since he came to power 10 years ago.

Serbia’s pro-government outlets, including the state TV, regularly blast the few remaining independent media in Serbia, claiming they are controlled by corrupt opposition figures or Western embassies.

Vucic congratulated all the media that have received such a Twitter label on their accounts, saying they are “spreading the freedom-loving ideas.”

Besides Serbia, the labels also appear on numerous Twitter accounts around the world, including the U.S., China, France, Russia, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.