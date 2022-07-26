ajc logo
X

Serbian police break up people-smuggling gang, find migrants

In this photo provided by the Serbian Interior Ministry, Serbian Police officer gives water to migrants near village of Horgos, Serbia, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Serbia's police broke up a people-smuggling gang near the border with Hungary early on Tuesday, and found various weapons and hundreds of passports and other documents taken from migrants trying to reach Western Europe, officials said. Police also discovered 120 migrants, including women and children, during the operation in the area of Mali Horgos, a statement said. (Serbian Ministry of Interior via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo provided by the Serbian Interior Ministry, Serbian Police officer gives water to migrants near village of Horgos, Serbia, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Serbia's police broke up a people-smuggling gang near the border with Hungary early on Tuesday, and found various weapons and hundreds of passports and other documents taken from migrants trying to reach Western Europe, officials said. Police also discovered 120 migrants, including women and children, during the operation in the area of Mali Horgos, a statement said. (Serbian Ministry of Interior via AP)

National & World News
44 minutes ago
Serbian police say they have broken up a people-smuggling gang near the border with Hungary

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia's police broke up a people-smuggling gang near the border with Hungary early on Tuesday, and found various weapons and hundreds of passports and other documents taken from migrants trying to reach Western Europe, officials said.

Police also discovered 120 migrants, including women and children, during the operation in the area of Mali Horgos, a statement said.

Tuesday's operation is the second this month against people-smugglers along the border with Serbia's European Union neighbor Hungary. Stepped-up police activity has followed a clash in the area in early July that left one person dead.

Police said they found both firearms and other weapons with the smugglers.

“Any human being on our territory has the right to be respected, and to dignity,” said Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin.

People fleeing violence or poverty in the Middle East, Africa or Asia have been stranded by the Hungarian border hoping to cross from the Balkan country and move further west.

Sneaking over Serbia’s northern border often takes months because Hungary has put up two rows of barbed wire fence and deployed heavy security. Migrants therefore often turn to people-smugglers in order to continue their journey toward the EU’s more prosperous nations.

Migrants routinely face perils on their long journeys toward better lives. From Serbia, migrants also cross into Croatia, Bosnia or Romania.

___

Follow AP's coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo provided by the Serbian Interior Ministry, Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin, left, talks to migrants near village of Horgos, Serbia, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Serbia's police broke up a people-smuggling gang near the border with Hungary early on Tuesday, and found various weapons and hundreds of passports and other documents taken from migrants trying to reach Western Europe, officials said. Police also discovered 120 migrants, including women and children, during the operation in the area of Mali Horgos, a statement said. (Serbian Ministry of Interior via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the Serbian Interior Ministry, Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin, left, talks to migrants near village of Horgos, Serbia, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Serbia's police broke up a people-smuggling gang near the border with Hungary early on Tuesday, and found various weapons and hundreds of passports and other documents taken from migrants trying to reach Western Europe, officials said. Police also discovered 120 migrants, including women and children, during the operation in the area of Mali Horgos, a statement said. (Serbian Ministry of Interior via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo provided by the Serbian Interior Ministry, Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin, left, talks to migrants near village of Horgos, Serbia, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Serbia's police broke up a people-smuggling gang near the border with Hungary early on Tuesday, and found various weapons and hundreds of passports and other documents taken from migrants trying to reach Western Europe, officials said. Police also discovered 120 migrants, including women and children, during the operation in the area of Mali Horgos, a statement said. (Serbian Ministry of Interior via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks
Warnock to Walker: ‘Stop dodging. Commit to debates.’44m ago
Federal judge: Congressman can’t avoid testimony before Fulton special grand jury
13h ago
DeKalb officials ID man killed by falling branch while cutting down trees
12h ago
UK parents lose life-support battle over 12-year-old son
17h ago
UK parents lose life-support battle over 12-year-old son
17h ago
Falcons have major concerns heading into training camp
18h ago
The Latest
German strike forces Lufthansa to cancel hundreds of flights
4m ago
Widespread condemnation of Myanmar's execution of prisoners
5m ago
Trump returning to Washington to deliver policy speech
6m ago
Featured
Johnny Moseley, Georgia director for election integrity for the RNC, leads a training workshop for poll watchers earlier this month in Cumming. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

Voting: Why Republicans want to train thousands of poll watchers in Georgia
Marvel unveils trailer for ‘Black Panther’ sequel, honors late Chadwick Boseman
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top