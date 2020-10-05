Serbia president: Prime minister to remain in office

Two decades ago, Serbia ousted in a popular uprising then-autocratic leader Slobodan Milosevic after years of wars and international sanctions. Critics of Vucic, a former Milosevic-era government minister, accuse him of clamping down on hard-won democratic freedoms. He has denied this.

Brnabic became Serbia's first female and openly gay prime minister in 2017, after Vucic resigned the post in order to take part in a presidential election. Brnabic's government formally seeks European Union membership while also maintaining close ties with Russia and China.

It wasn't immediately clear when Serbia's lawmakers will vote to confirm Brnabic and her government. She has yet to reveal the composition of the future Cabinet.