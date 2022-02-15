Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Serbia: Mine protesters block roads near Statehood Day event

In this photo provided by the Serbian Presidential Press Service, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, right, awards the Gold Medal of Merit of the Republic of Serbia to actor Johnny Depp, during a Statehood Day award ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
In this photo provided by the Serbian Presidential Press Service, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, right, awards the Gold Medal of Merit of the Republic of Serbia to actor Johnny Depp, during a Statehood Day award ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

National & World News
17 minutes ago
Hundreds of protesters opposed to lithium mining in Serbia have blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country’s populist president hosted an awards ceremony

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Hundreds of protesters opposed to lithium mining in Serbia blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was awarding state decorations Tuesday, which was a national holiday.

Police cordons prevented the demonstrators from getting too close to the venue in New Belgrade as President Aleksandar Vucic welcomed guests inside. Among those honored by Vucic on Serbia's Statehood Day was actor Johnny Depp, who received a medal for his contributions to culture, film and the promotion of Serbia.

Depp had the lead role in “Puffins Impossible,” an animated TV series created in Serbia. He has visited the Balkan country on several occasions, including a film festival organized by director Emir Kusturica.

Vucic also decorated several dozen other individuals and institutions with merits in health, culture, economy, politics or other fields.

Several protest-related incidents were reported, including angry drivers pushing through crowds stopping traffic.

A group of environmental activists have camped outside the presidency building in central Belgrade for several days while demanding a legal ban on lithium and borate mining in Serbia. The activists called Tuesday's rally in another part of the capital to draw further attention to their cause.

Environmental protests have become a challenge for Vucic's government ahead of Serbia's April 3 general election. The government tried to defuse the movement by saying it had cancelled a planned lithium mining project in western Serbia by the Rio Tinto company.

The activists now are demanding the banning of lithium and borate mining in the entire country. They have argued that cancelling the Rio Tinto project was temporary and did not guarantee there wouldn't be similar projects in the future.

Savo Manojlovic, from the Kreni-Promeni, or Go-Change group, said the protests would continue in advance of the election. Serbia must tackle a number of environmental problems, including poor waste management and air and water pollution, to advance toward joining the European Union.

Vucic is expected to sign a decree later Tuesday dissolving parliament so a snap parliamentary election could be held at the same time as the presidential elections and municipal ballots in Belgrade and several towns.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues and pollution at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

caption arrowCaption
In this photo provided by the Serbian Presidential Press Service, actor Johnny Depp speaks after receiving the Gold Medal of Merit of the Republic of Serbia, during a Statehood Day award ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the Serbian Presidential Press Service, actor Johnny Depp speaks after receiving the Gold Medal of Merit of the Republic of Serbia, during a Statehood Day award ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
In this photo provided by the Serbian Presidential Press Service, actor Johnny Depp speaks after receiving the Gold Medal of Merit of the Republic of Serbia, during a Statehood Day award ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
A police cordon blocks Savo Manojlovic, representative of an environmental movement in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Hundreds of Serbian eco protesters opposed to lithium mining, on Tuesday blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was holding a statehood day award ceremony. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

A police cordon blocks Savo Manojlovic, representative of an environmental movement in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Hundreds of Serbian eco protesters opposed to lithium mining, on Tuesday blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was holding a statehood day award ceremony. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

caption arrowCaption
A police cordon blocks Savo Manojlovic, representative of an environmental movement in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Hundreds of Serbian eco protesters opposed to lithium mining, on Tuesday blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was holding a statehood day award ceremony. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

caption arrowCaption
A police cordon prevent demonstrators from getting too close to the venue as President Aleksandar Vucic welcomed his guests, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Hundreds of Serbian eco protesters opposed to lithium mining , on Tuesday blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was holding a statehood day award ceremony. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

A police cordon prevent demonstrators from getting too close to the venue as President Aleksandar Vucic welcomed his guests, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Hundreds of Serbian eco protesters opposed to lithium mining , on Tuesday blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was holding a statehood day award ceremony. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

caption arrowCaption
A police cordon prevent demonstrators from getting too close to the venue as President Aleksandar Vucic welcomed his guests, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Hundreds of Serbian eco protesters opposed to lithium mining , on Tuesday blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was holding a statehood day award ceremony. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

caption arrowCaption
A woman holds a banner during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Hundreds of Serbian eco protesters opposed to lithium mining, on Tuesday blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was holding a statehood day award ceremony. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

A woman holds a banner during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Hundreds of Serbian eco protesters opposed to lithium mining, on Tuesday blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was holding a statehood day award ceremony. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

caption arrowCaption
A woman holds a banner during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Hundreds of Serbian eco protesters opposed to lithium mining, on Tuesday blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was holding a statehood day award ceremony. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

caption arrowCaption
A police cordon prevents demonstrators from getting too close to the venue as President Aleksandar Vucic welcomed his guests, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Hundreds of Serbian eco protesters opposed to lithium mining on Tuesday blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was holding a statehood day award ceremony. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

A police cordon prevents demonstrators from getting too close to the venue as President Aleksandar Vucic welcomed his guests, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Hundreds of Serbian eco protesters opposed to lithium mining on Tuesday blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was holding a statehood day award ceremony. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

caption arrowCaption
A police cordon prevents demonstrators from getting too close to the venue as President Aleksandar Vucic welcomed his guests, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Hundreds of Serbian eco protesters opposed to lithium mining on Tuesday blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was holding a statehood day award ceremony. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

caption arrowCaption
A police cordon prevents demonstrators from getting too close to the venue as President Aleksandar Vucic welcomed his guests inside, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Hundreds of Serbian eco protesters opposed to lithium mining, on Tuesday blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was holding a statehood day award ceremony. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

A police cordon prevents demonstrators from getting too close to the venue as President Aleksandar Vucic welcomed his guests inside, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Hundreds of Serbian eco protesters opposed to lithium mining, on Tuesday blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was holding a statehood day award ceremony. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

caption arrowCaption
A police cordon prevents demonstrators from getting too close to the venue as President Aleksandar Vucic welcomed his guests inside, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Hundreds of Serbian eco protesters opposed to lithium mining, on Tuesday blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was holding a statehood day award ceremony. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

caption arrowCaption
A man wears a traditional Serbian cap holds a flag during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Hundreds of Serbian eco protesters opposed to lithium mining, on Tuesday blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was holding a statehood day award ceremony. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

A man wears a traditional Serbian cap holds a flag during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Hundreds of Serbian eco protesters opposed to lithium mining, on Tuesday blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was holding a statehood day award ceremony. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

caption arrowCaption
A man wears a traditional Serbian cap holds a flag during a protest in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Hundreds of Serbian eco protesters opposed to lithium mining, on Tuesday blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was holding a statehood day award ceremony. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

caption arrowCaption
A police cordon prevents demonstrators from getting too close to the venue as President Aleksandar Vucic welcomed his guests, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Hundreds of Serbian eco protesters opposed to lithium mining, on Tuesday blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was holding a statehood day award ceremony. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

A police cordon prevents demonstrators from getting too close to the venue as President Aleksandar Vucic welcomed his guests, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Hundreds of Serbian eco protesters opposed to lithium mining, on Tuesday blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was holding a statehood day award ceremony. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

caption arrowCaption
A police cordon prevents demonstrators from getting too close to the venue as President Aleksandar Vucic welcomed his guests, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Hundreds of Serbian eco protesters opposed to lithium mining, on Tuesday blocked roads near a government building where the Balkan country's populist president was holding a statehood day award ceremony. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

caption arrowCaption
In this photo provided by the Serbian Presidential Press Service, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, right, awards the Gold Medal of Merit of the Republic of Serbia to actor Johnny Depp, during a Statehood Day award ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the Serbian Presidential Press Service, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, right, awards the Gold Medal of Merit of the Republic of Serbia to actor Johnny Depp, during a Statehood Day award ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
In this photo provided by the Serbian Presidential Press Service, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, right, awards the Gold Medal of Merit of the Republic of Serbia to actor Johnny Depp, during a Statehood Day award ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
In this photo provided by the Serbian Presidential Press Service, actor Johnny Depp poses with the Gold Medal of Merit of the Republic of Serbia, during a Statehood Day award ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the Serbian Presidential Press Service, actor Johnny Depp poses with the Gold Medal of Merit of the Republic of Serbia, during a Statehood Day award ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
In this photo provided by the Serbian Presidential Press Service, actor Johnny Depp poses with the Gold Medal of Merit of the Republic of Serbia, during a Statehood Day award ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
In this photo provided by the Serbian Presidential Press Service, actor Johnny Depp poses after receiving the Gold Medal of Merit of the Republic of Serbia, during a Statehood Day award ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the Serbian Presidential Press Service, actor Johnny Depp poses after receiving the Gold Medal of Merit of the Republic of Serbia, during a Statehood Day award ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

caption arrowCaption
In this photo provided by the Serbian Presidential Press Service, actor Johnny Depp poses after receiving the Gold Medal of Merit of the Republic of Serbia, during a Statehood Day award ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Serbian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Ottawa police chief resigns amid trucker protest in capital
7m ago
Stocks gain ground, oil prices fall as Ukraine tensions ease
7m ago
NY Rep. Rice won't seek reelection, 30th House Dem to retire
13m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top