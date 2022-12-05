ajc logo
X

Serbia charged by FIFA for team, fans conduct at World Cup

National & World News
20 minutes ago
FIFA has brought disciplinary charges against Serbia for alleged misconduct by players and fans including offensive chants at a World Cup game against Switzerland

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA brought disciplinary charges against Serbia on Monday for alleged misconduct by players and fans including offensive chants at a World Cup match against Switzerland.

Tensions flared in the stands and on the field in a rematch of their stormy game at the 2018 World Cup that revived ethnic Balkan rivalries.

Switzerland was captained by Granit Xhaka in Friday's match and he scored the opening goal with an assist from Xherdan Shaqiri in a 3-2 win that eliminated Serbia. Both Swiss players have ethnic Albanian roots and family ties to Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia doesn't recognize Kosovo's sovereignty.

FIFA didn't specify which incidents at Stadium 974 led to charges relating to "misconduct of players and officials," discrimination and "misconduct of players and officials."

Anti-Kosovo chants were heard from the section of Serbia fans, who targeted Shaqiri with verbal abuse in the first half.

Several Serbia players in the dugout encroached on the field in the second half when the referee didn't use video review to study a claim for a penalty kick.

FIFA, world soccer's governing body, gave no timetable for the disciplinary case. Any punishments could apply when Serbia next plays competitive games in March in a European Championship qualifying group.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Ricardo Mazalan

Credit: Ricardo Mazalan

Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Credit: Visar Kryeziu

Editors' Picks

Credit: https://fetchyournews.com/

Talk show host and Georgia House candidate accused of illegal voting2h ago

Credit: Associated Press

The Jolt: U.S. Senate runoff down to the wire — a look at the numbers
3h ago

Credit: CUMULUS MEDAI

99X is back, replacing Rock 100.5
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Just treading water’: Low wages hamstring state’s disability system
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Just treading water’: Low wages hamstring state’s disability system
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘Every job open’ now for Falcons, including Marcus Mariota’s
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Jazzy 'Charlie Brown Christmas' swings on after 57 years
12m ago
Russia: Mass seal death likely due to oxygen deprivation
18m ago
Stocks open lower on Wall Street, crude oil prices climb
19m ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

How to follow Georgia Election Day results and updates from the AJC
How 6 voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
Supreme Court taking up clash of religion and gay rights
2h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top