ajc logo
X

Serb president pledges EU course, hints Russia sanctions

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic takes oath during the ceremony of his inauguration for a second term in Parliament building, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Combined ShapeCaption
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic takes oath during the ceremony of his inauguration for a second term in Parliament building, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

National & World News
By DUSAN STOJANOVIC, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Aleksandar Vucic has been sworn in for his second 5-yar term as Serbia’s president, pledging to keep the Balkan country on its European Union membership path and hinting that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Aleksandar Vucic was sworn in for his second term as Serbia’s president Tuesday, pledging to keep the Balkan country on its European Union membership path and hinting that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Despite voting in favor of three U.N. resolutions condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Serbia remains the only European state that has not joined sanctions against its ally Moscow.

In his inaugural speech in parliament, Vucic said Serbia’s priority will be its EU membership path and that the new government -- which should be formed in July -- will have to work harder on gaining entry into the 27-member bloc and consider sanctions against Moscow, although he didn't specifically refer to Russia.

“Forming a new government is of utmost importance because of the situation we are in, difficult situation,” he said. “We will have to deal with new sanctions and stuff, which could damage us so we will ask our European partners to help us,” he said.

Vucic, who convincingly won the presidential election mostly on his pro-Russian agenda, said that he wants to take Serbia into the EU during his new term. But he has spent recent years cementing ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a long-time ally.

Opposition groups and foreign observers said the April vote was far from being free and fair and that Vucic's autocratic rule sidelines the government and parliament.

Vucic announced on Sunday that he has secured an “extremely favorable” three-year natural gas deal with Russia during a telephone conversation with Putin -- something widely seen as his determination not to join EU sanctions despite pressure from the West.

But the Serb president on Tuesday appeared to soften his pro-Russia stance, saying “we must be firm on the European path."

He said Serbia will not seek NATO membership and would maintain its military neutrality.

“We are not politically neutral because we want membership in the European Union,” said Vucic.

Combined ShapeCaption
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic arrives at the ceremony of his inauguration for a second term in Parliament building, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic arrives at the ceremony of his inauguration for a second term in Parliament building, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined ShapeCaption
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic arrives at the ceremony of his inauguration for a second term in Parliament building, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined ShapeCaption
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic arrives at the ceremony of his inauguration for a second term at the Parliament building, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic arrives at the ceremony of his inauguration for a second term at the Parliament building, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined ShapeCaption
Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic arrives at the ceremony of his inauguration for a second term at the Parliament building, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined ShapeCaption
A member of the Serbian honour guard stands by a Serbian flag in front of the Parliament building, during Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic inauguration for a second term, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

A member of the Serbian honour guard stands by a Serbian flag in front of the Parliament building, during Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic inauguration for a second term, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined ShapeCaption
A member of the Serbian honour guard stands by a Serbian flag in front of the Parliament building, during Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic inauguration for a second term, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined ShapeCaption
A Serbian police officer patrols outside the Parliament building during Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic inauguration for a second term, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

A Serbian police officer patrols outside the Parliament building during Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic inauguration for a second term, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined ShapeCaption
A Serbian police officer patrols outside the Parliament building during Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic inauguration for a second term, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined ShapeCaption
People hold Serbian flags in front of the Parliament building during Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic inauguration for a second term, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

People hold Serbian flags in front of the Parliament building during Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic inauguration for a second term, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined ShapeCaption
People hold Serbian flags in front of the Parliament building during Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic inauguration for a second term, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined ShapeCaption
People hold Serbian flags in front of the Parliament building during the Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic inauguration for a second term, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

People hold Serbian flags in front of the Parliament building during the Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic inauguration for a second term, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined ShapeCaption
People hold Serbian flags in front of the Parliament building during the Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic inauguration for a second term, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined ShapeCaption
A member of the Serbian army stands by a Serbian flag in front of the Parliament building during Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic inauguration for a second term, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

A member of the Serbian army stands by a Serbian flag in front of the Parliament building during Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic inauguration for a second term, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Combined ShapeCaption
A member of the Serbian army stands by a Serbian flag in front of the Parliament building during Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic inauguration for a second term, in Belgrade, Serbia, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Vucic was inaugurated Tuesday for his second term as Serbia's president, saying the Balkan country will remain on its European Union membership path and hinted that a new government might consider joining Western sanctions against ally Russia over the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Editors' Picks
Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks1h ago
The Jolt: Brian Kemp allies looking for truce with Donald Trump
1h ago
Gwinnett school board changes rules for public comments at meetings
3h ago
DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash
20h ago
DUI arrest of Pelosi's husband came after California crash
20h ago
Lake drownings at Allatoona and Lanier claim lives of 5-year-old, 20-year-old
19h ago
The Latest
French Open updates | Trevisan reaches 1st Slam semifinals
11m ago
In big bid to punish Moscow, EU bans most Russia oil imports
19m ago
EU ban sends oil close $120 a barrel, US stock futures slip
23m ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top