ajc logo
X

Serb official visits Moscow, calls sanctions EU 'hysteria'

In this photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Serbia's Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin, left, and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov walk during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Serbia's Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin, left, and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov walk during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)

National & World News
By DUSAN STOJANOVIC, Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
Serbia’s interior minister has met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow in a rare visit by a state official from Europe

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s interior minister met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday in Moscow in a rare visit by a state official from Europe, highlighting Belgrade’s refusal to join Western sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine.

Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin, who is known for his pro-Russia and anti-Western stance, said he told Lavrov during their meeting that “Serbia is the only state in Europe that didn’t introduce sanctions and was not part of the anti-Russian hysteria.”

Serbia, which formally seeks European Union membership, has for years been drifting away from its EU path and toward traditional Slavic ally Russia, as well as China.

Vulin is considered “Moscow’s man” within the Serbian government.

Vulin has been advocating the creation of “the Serbian World” that would unite all Serbs in the Balkans under one flag led by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Vulin has said that Serbia should abandon its EU membership goal and instead turn to Moscow, and he has often blasted Serbia’s neighbors and their leaders, calling them derogatory names.

Last year, Vulin had created a “working group” with Nikolai Patrushev, the powerful secretary of the Kremlin’s Security Council, to fight “color revolutions” -- a series of mass protests that sometimes led to the toppling of regimes in the former Soviet Union, the former Yugoslavia, the Middle East and Asia.

Serbian independent media reported that at their meeting in Moscow late last year, Vulin handed to Patrushev wiretaps from a Belgrade meeting held by members of the Russian opposition. It has been difficult for opposition groups to organize meetings in Russia, so they chose Belgrade as they don't need visas to enter Serbia.

Shortly afterwards, some of those who attended the meeting in Belgrade were arrested in Russia. Vulin has unconvincingly denied that he handed over the tapes to Patrushev.

Serbian opposition officials have been questioning the purpose of Vulin’s visit to Moscow as a new Serbian government is about to be formed — long-awaited after the April general election. Most believe that his trip to Russia was organized by Moscow as a way to pressure Belgrade to include him in the new Cabinet.

Lavrov had planned to visit Belgrade in June, but Serbia’s NATO-member neighbors have refused to allow his plane to fly over their territory.

Vulin said in a statement from Moscow on Monday that he “deeply regrets the fact that Minister Lavrov was prevented from visiting Belgrade in June by the will of other countries, pointing out that by banning Minister Lavrov’s official visit to Serbia, all principles of international law were violated.”

Editors' Picks
Fall Arts Guide: Robust slate of concerts, festivals promises hip hop, country, classic...4h ago
Some Georgians with housing vouchers say landlords won’t rent to them
6h ago
5 takeaways after Braves lose finale to Astros
17h ago
Georgia Bulldogs eager to see what Arik Gilbert can do
4h ago
Georgia Bulldogs eager to see what Arik Gilbert can do
4h ago
Atlanta United declines to comment on officiating against Columbus
3h ago
The Latest
Fauci, top infectious disease expert, to retire in December
9m ago
Prosecutors urge jury to convict 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot
9m ago
New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons
11m ago
Featured
Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in Netflix's "Me Time" and Hulu looks at the life of Mike Tyson. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY POHTOS

TV best bets with Kevin Hart, Sylvester Stallone, Mike Tyson, Bill Nye, ‘Animal Kingdom’...
17h ago
How is massive Assembly Studios in Doraville build-out progressing?
Attention Georgia voters: It will be BYOB (of water) at the polls in November
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top