Sepp Blatter spent a week in an induced coma, daughter says

“He knows nothing about the museum complaint yet,” his daughter said. “And that is a good thing. He would just get unnecessarily agitated.”

Asked about the stress of facing multiple legal cases and interviews with prosecutors, Blatter Andenmatten said “you can imagine that he has been under great pressure.”

She spoke in detail about Blatter’s health for the first time ahead of a scheduled meeting next week in one of several civil and criminal cases between FIFA and its president from 1998-2015.

Blatter had seemed to overcome his COVID-19 infection and expected his heart surgery to be routine.

“But then everything became more complicated and dangerous,” his daughter said. “In total he spent over a week in an artificial coma and was no longer able to communicate."

Blatter had a previous health scare in 2015, while he was first suspended by FIFA's ethics committee for suspected financial mismanagement.

Hr later said he had been “close to death” after taking ill while visiting the graves of his parents.

“He has earned the right to be able to enjoy the rest of life without constantly being torpedoed by his previous employer,” Blatter Andenmatten said, asking that her father "should be granted what he needs on the path to, hopefully, a complete recovery: rest, time and relaxation.”

