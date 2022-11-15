BreakingNews
Fulton County judge stops enforcement of Georgia’s abortion ban
ajc logo
X

Separatist leader sworn in as Bosnian Serb president

National & World News
1 hour ago
Separatist politician Milorad Dodik has been sworn in as president of Bosnia’s Serb-run part and he pledged to pursue good ties with Russia, China and other like-minded countries

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Separatist politician Milorad Dodik was sworn in Tuesday as president of Bosnia’s Serb-run part, pledging to pursue good ties with Russia, China and other like-minded countries.

Dodik said during the inauguration ceremony Tuesday that Bosnian Serbs "have our Serbia, our Russia and our (other) partners in Hungary, China.”

On the other hand, Dodik singled out the United Kingdom and Germany as countries working against Bosnian Serbs and their interests.

Dodik was elected president of Bosnia’s Serb-run part, Republika Srpska, in a general election held in October.

Prior to the election, he served as a member of Bosnia’s multi-ethnic presidency that also includes a Bosniak and a Croat official.

Dodik has been the most influential Bosnian Serb leader for nearly two decades despite being sanctioned by the West for advocating the separation of Republika Srpska from the rest of the country.

Russia has backed Dodik, fueling fears in the West that Moscow might try to create further instability in the volatile Balkan nation to divert some attention from its war in Ukraine.

Separatist ambitions among ethnic Serbs sparked Bosnia’s devastating 1992-95 war, which killed more than 100,000 people, displaced millions and shattered the country for years to come. A U.S.-brokered peace agreement that ended the war created the Serb and Bosniak-Croat entities.

They’re linked by shared, state-wide institutions, and all actions at a national level require consensus from all three ethnic groups.

Credit: Radivoje Pavicic

Credit: Radivoje Pavicic

Credit: Radivoje Pavicic

Credit: Radivoje Pavicic

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Fulton County judge stops enforcement of Georgia’s abortion ban25m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia sued over ban on Saturday voting before US Senate runoff
2h ago

Credit: admin

BREAKING: Man critically injured in shooting at Midtown apartment building
59m ago

Credit: Steve Helber

U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
1h ago

Credit: Steve Helber

U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Atlanta Mayor: Wellstar had AMC property valued before closure announcement
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: Peter Dejong

The Latest | UN Climate Summit
13m ago
Judge overturns Georgia's ban on abortion around 6 weeks
14m ago
Correction: Trump Hotel-Foreign Government Spending story
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Strong $181 million opening for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
6h ago
Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says
22h ago
Think tank: Trump in legal peril in Fulton as he preps White House bid
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top