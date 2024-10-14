Nation & World News

Seoul says North Korea prepares to destroy the northern sides of inter-Korean roads no longer in use

South Korea says it has detected signs that North Korea is preparing to destroy the northern sides of inter-Korean roads no longer in use
1 hour ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it has detected signs that North Korea is preparing to destroy the northern sides of inter-Korean roads no longer in use.

South Korea’s military said Monday it has found North Korea is engaging in works to prepare for the explosions.

It’s not clear how much parts of the roads North Korea would destroy.

The development comes as North Korea has accused South Korea of launching drones to drop propaganda leaflets over Pyongyang three times this month and threatened to respond with force if it happened again.

Last week, North Korea said it will permanently block its border with South Korea and build front-line defense structures to cope with "confrontational hysteria" by South Korean and U.S. forces.

North Korea vows to block border with South Korea and build front-line defense structures
North Korea says front-line units ready to strike South Korea if more drones appear
North Korea accuses South Korea of flying drones to its capital and threatens to attack...
