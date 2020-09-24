Seoul: North Korea shoots SKorean official, burns his body

The official said North Korea may have determined to kill him in line with its stringent anti-coronavirus rules that involves shooting anyone illegally crossing the border.

North Korea has steadfastly said there hasn’t been a single virus case on its territory, a claim widely disputed by many foreign experts. Observers say a pandemic could cause devastating consequences in North Korea because of its broken public health care system and a chronic shortage of medical supplies.

South Korea sent a message to North Korea via a communication channel at the U.S.-led U.N. Command in South Korea on Wednesday to ask about the missing official. But North Korea hasn’t responded, according to the South Korean Defense Ministry.

Senior military officer Ahn Young Ho told reporters Friday that South Korea strongly condemned North Korea’s “atrocious act” and urged it to punish those responsible. He said South Korea used various intelligence to hold North Korea responsible for the man’s death.

Little is known about the the 47-year-old man, except that he was among 18 officials aboard the government boat belonging to the Oceans and Fisheries Ministry on Monday. When his colleagues searched for him after his disappearance, they only found his shoes left on the ship. Days of search involving aircraft and vessels came up empty handed, according to the defense and oceans ministries.

The incident is expected to deepen already-strained ties between the rivals, whose exchange and cooperation programs have virtually all been suspended amid a deadlock in broader nuclear diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington. In June, North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office on its territory to protest South Korean civilians sending leaflets against the North across the border.

Defections of South Koreans to North Korea are highly unusual. More than 30,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea in the past 20 years for political and economic reasons.

In July, however, a North Korean defector slipped back to North Korea, prompting North Korea to impose a lockdown of a border city and declare a state of emergency over virus concerns.