Senior royals to skip uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral

The funeral is scheduled to take place Saturday at Windsor Castle, with attendance limited to 30 because of coronavirus restrictions.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, served in the Royal Navy for 12 years and maintained close ties to the armed forces throughout his life. Military personnel will have a large role in honoring him Saturday despite the attendance limit.

Members of the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the Royal Air Force and the British Army plan to take part in the funeral procession. Philip’s coffin will be carried to St. George’s Chapel on a specially adapted Land Rover, which he designed himself.

Military personnel rehearsed for the event Wednesday at Army Training Centre Pirbright, near London. One of the four Royal Marine buglers who will play “The Last Post” at the service said it was an “honor and privilege” to perform the role.

“It’s incredibly important. We feel nervous,” Sgt. Bugler Jamie Ritchie. “We feel the pressure, but we’re channeling that and we’re using that and we’re going to deliver an outstanding performance.”

For AP's full coverage of the death of Prince Philip go to https://apnews.com/hub/prince-philip

A soldier from the Household Calvary Life Guards prepares his uniform before rehearsing for Britain's Prince Philip's funeral on the Drill Square at the Army Training Centre Pirbright in Woking, Surrey, England Wednesday April 14, 2021. Prince Philip's funeral will be held at Windsor Castle on Saturday following his death at the age of 99 on April 10. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP) Credit: Victoria Jones Credit: Victoria Jones

A picture of Britain's Prince Philip is placed in a pub's window in Windsor, England, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday April 9 aged 99. His funeral service will take place on Saturday at Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

A worker puts up a cutout of a guardsman with a message reminding people not to let their guard down with regards to coronavirus, to coincide with non-essential shops being reopened this week, outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, died Friday April 9 aged 99. His funeral service will take place on Saturday at Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Tributes and messages left by members of the public left outside Buckingham Palace following the death of Prince Philip, are placed in the gardens of Marlborough House, London, Thursday April 15, 2021. (Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via AP) Credit: Jeremy Selwyn Credit: Jeremy Selwyn