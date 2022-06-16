ajc logo
X

Senior IS leader captured in U.S.-led military raid in Syria

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
A U.S.-led global coalition fighting the Islamic State group says it has conducted a military operation in northern Syria to capture a senior leader from the extremist group

BEIRUT (AP) — U.S.-led coalition forces captured a senior Islamic State leader in a military operation in northern Syria on Thursday, the coalition said.

In a statement, it said the captured leader was an experienced bomb maker and operational facilitator, describing him as one of the top leaders of the extremist group’s Syria branch.

The statement did not identify the individual nor say where the raid took place. It said the operation was “successful” with no civilians harmed nor any injuries to coalition forces.

A Syria war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the operation began with two helicopters landing near the targeted area in the village of al-Humaira, about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the Turkish border.

It reported clashes unknown gunmen hiding in houses in the village in the northern Aleppo countryside, as they were chased by members of the coalition. The Observatory is Britain-based and maintains a network of activists on the ground in Syria.

The U.S.-backed forces declared victory over the Islamic State in March 2019 after retaking the last piece of territory held by the group in Syria. But IS continues to operate and carry out deadly attacks in both Iraq and Syria through sleeper cells and maintains several affiliates in various countries.

The coalition has conducted raids in the past to take out leaders of the violent group. In February, the group’s leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout.

His predecessor, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, died similarly along with his family in 2019 by detonating a suicide vest in a tunnel in northwest Syria as a military operation unfolded during the Trump administration.

The IS group at the height of its power controlled more than 40,000 square miles stretching from Syria to Iraq and ruled over 8 million people. Its attacks in the region included a major assault last month to seize a prison in northeast Syria holding at least 3,000 IS detainees.

Editors' Picks
Roswell mother accused of leaving infant, 5-year-old in hot car while shopping10h ago
Yellowstone floodwaters threaten water supplies in Montana
3h ago
Dodgers' Anderson loses no-hit bid in 9th on Ohtani triple
1h ago
The Kerr Dynasty: Player or coach, Warriors boss just wins
56m ago
The Kerr Dynasty: Player or coach, Warriors boss just wins
56m ago
LEADING OFF: Unbeaten Musgrove starts for Padres at Wrigley
48m ago
The Latest
Bank of England under pressure to aggressively raise rates
12m ago
Nipsey Hussle's last moments detailed as murder trial opens
38m ago
Cyprus trial of UK man accused of murdering wife starts
40m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top