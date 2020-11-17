Senior German security official resigns over gun purchase

In a statement Tuesday the interior minister in Germany's northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Lorenz Caffier, denied having any links to right-wing extremists, but acknowledged making errors in his handling of the incident.

Asked last week by a reporter from German daily Tageszeitung to confirm whether he had purchased a hunting pistol from a member of the so-called Nordkreuz group, Caffier had insisted the issue was a “private matter,” prompting widespread criticism.